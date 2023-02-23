 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Rams releasing Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner

The Rams and Wagner reportedly mutually agreed to part ways.

By Mookie Alexander
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Bobby Wagner homecoming in Los Angeles lasted just one season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the legendary former Seattle Seahawks linebacker will be released by the cash-strapped Rams, who will get some cap space as part of this mutual parting of ways. According to Schefter, Wagner “wants to win” and the Rams just finished 5-12, so he’s looking to be on a contender.

Wagner was Pro Football Focus’ #1 graded middle linebacker (for whatever that’s worth), and he was selected to the All-Pro Second-Team after racking up 140 tackles, a career-high six sacks, and an interception apiece of his former teammates Geno Smith and Russell Wilson.

The 32-year-old Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams last offseason when the Seahawks released him, but obviously that won’t be fulfilled. Cutting Wagner saves the Rams $5 million but they do take on $7.5 million in dead money.

Cody Barton is a free agent and Jordyn Brooks is on the mend following ACL surgery. I don’t know if the Seahawks will or should bring him back, but you know exactly where I’m going with this. Vote in the poll below.

Poll

Bring Bobby Back?

view results
  • 94%
    Yes
    (16 votes)
  • 5%
    No
    (1 vote)
17 votes total Vote Now

