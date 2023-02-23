The Los Angeles Rams are going to release Bobby Wagner (officially on March 15th) in what’s been described as a mutual decision to part ways, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Obviously Wagner is best known for his ten seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, in which he was one of a slew of elite defensive players who guided Seattle to two NFC Championship titles and a Super Bowl win. When Wagner is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his Rams career will be a mere footnote in a story written in the Pacific Northwest.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, whose last defensive play of the 2022 regular season was him memorably pointing at Bobby on the sidelines after intercepting Baker Mayfield in overtime, has hopped onto Twitter and is already active in trying to get the reunion started.

Somehow I doubt Diggs will be the only veteran Seahawk hoping this materializes, and with Seattle’s linebacker depth in a precarious state due to Jordyn Brooks’ injury and Cody Barton’s impending free agency, there will no doubt be calls from Seahawks players and fans alike to bring one of the all-time greats back to the team.