XFL, Week 2: Seattle Sea Dragons vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game thread

It’s a frigid night in Seattle as the Sea Dragons kick off Week 2 of the XFL with a home game against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Last week the Sea Dragons literally lost on a 1-yard line disaster in the final minute against the DC Defenders. Meanwhile, the Battlehawks took advantage of the XFL’s 4th and 15 onside kick alternative and turned a 15-3 deficit into an 18-15 comeback win over the San Antonio Brahmas.

Did you know former Seahawks draft pick Gary Jennings Jr is on the Battlehawks? It’s true. Their starting quarterback is former Alabama standout and ex-Bengal A.J. McCarron, and their head coach is former NFL tight end Anthony Becht. They also have former Seattle Dragons receiver Austin Proehl, whose dad Ricky is the receivers coach on the St. Louis staff.

Join us for XFL action! FX and ESPN+ have tonight’s broadcast starting at 6 PM PT.