Bobby’s been cut! Combine coming up! Aaron reappears from the dark! Lots to discuss. Even more to wait on. Let the links guide you.

Bobby Wagner is a free agent again: Will Seahawks bring him home? - Seaside Joe 2/23/2023: In stunning news, the Rams are releasing Wagner after only one season

It’s time to bring Bobby Wagner home - Seahawks Wire In a bombshell move, Seattle’s rivals – the Los Angeles Rams – are releasing future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner. Last offseason, the Seahawks released Wagner, who then signed a five-year contract with the Rams for their Super Bowl title defense.

Former Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin says NFL has ‘obligation to give back’ to Black communities - The Athletic Doug Baldwin, a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the Seattle Seahawks, thinks the NFL has an “obligation to give back” to Black communities, he said on The Athletic podcast series “Between the Lines.” Here’s what you need to know:

Lefko: Weighing 3 Seahawks options on defense in free agency - Seattle Sports The Seahawks need help on defense, which you probably didn’t need me to remind you but I’m here to do it anyway.

K.J. Wright’s offseason Seahawks observations: Trenches, Geno Smith - Seattle Sports It wasn’t the K.J. Wright Show, but the legendary former Seahawks linebacker hit the Seattle Sports airwaves on Wednesday for an afternoon visit with Wyman and Bob.

Seahawks Mailbag: NFL Scouting Combine, Edge Rushers, Nick Bellore & More - Seahawks.com The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off next week, an unofficial end to the slow part of the NFL offseason and an event that will kick free agency and draft hype into overdrive. And before much of the organization heads to Indianapolis next week, it’s let’s open up the mailbag for a pre-combine mailbag.

Should Seahawks use franchise tag on Geno Smith? Pros and cons of big decision - The Athletic The window to use the franchise tag opened Tuesday morning. Seattle officially has until March 7 to place the tag on quarterback Geno Smith or any of its other unrestricted free agents. If the team chooses not to use the tag, which carries a one-year, fully guaranteed salary, all of its unrestricted free agents will be scheduled to hit the market on March 15.

Raheem Morris is the glue that holds the Rams together - Turf Show Times Raheem Morris continues to be a leader and has kept the Rams together when the team has needed it.

Red Rain Podcast: Cards Have Key Free Agent Connections - Revenge of the Birds Do you agree with my top free agent targets?

1 player from each team the 49ers should be interested in: NFC South edition - Niners Nation A pass rusher, wide receiver, kicker, and a cornerback

Broncos make surprising choice for quarterbacks coach - Larry Brown Sports The Denver Broncos have a new quarterbacks coach, and it is not a name one might expect for the role.

Orlando Brown, Daniel Jones, and the Tag of Destiny - Football Outsiders NFL Offseason - Should the Kansas City Chiefs really franchise-tag left tackle Orlando Brown for the second straight year?

Aaron Rodgers ends darkness retreat early as decision on his future looms - Yahoo Sports Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat is over, the owner of the Oregon facility told ESPN.

Report: Broncos hire Michael Wilhoite as outside linebackers coach - Pro Football Talk The Broncos are hiring Michael Wilhoite as their outside linebackers coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens and an awkward year in limbo - ESPN.com The Baltimore Ravens entered wild-card week against the Cincinnati Bengals with cautious optimism. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had injured his left knee in Week 13, but players and coaches figured he’d be back for the playoffs, according to multiple team sources.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more - NFL.com It’s officially draft season, and the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine provides one of the best opportunities for teams to evaluate prospects prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, which runs from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Restructure or release? Ryan Tannehill, Joe Mixon among AFC players who could be cap casualties - NFL.com - As we approach free agency and the NFL draft, coaches and front office executives are hard at work on their team-building strategies for the 2023 season and beyond.