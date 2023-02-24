Report: Rams expected to trade Jalen Ramsey

The Los Angeles Rams went all-in to win the Super Bowl, achieved their goal, had the literal worst season for a defending champion in NFL history, and now it’s time to tweak some things.

Just a day after it was reported that former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner would be let go by the Rams, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says that star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is in line to be dealt.

The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks.



Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space. pic.twitter.com/vTYlX7nn5B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2023

Ramsey was acquired by the Rams in 2019 after Los Angeles dealt Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens. Of course, Ramsey wasn’t exactly happy with his situation with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Rams needed a corner after trading Peters, so they made him the highest paid corner in NFL history in the 2020 offseason.

Even if the Rams won’t blow up the whole roster, this is as close to a rebuild as you can get without calling it a rebuild. I would expect more moves to be made to clear up cap space in the weeks to come.