The Social Club: Sharing your favorite win of the 2022 Seahawks season

The Seattle Seahawks were projected to get maybe six wins at best in the 2022 season. Thanks to a schedule that wasn’t nearly as daunting as expected, as well as very big production from the rookie class and Geno Smith, Seattle finished 9-8 and made the postseason. Seattle got off to a winning start with a dramatic win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, won a Scorigami shootout over the Detroit Lions, hit a real high point with a dominant display against the Los Angeles Chargers, and also notched a pair of game-winning drives against the Los Angeles Rams that propelled them into the playoffs.

In the return of The Social Club, in which we pose a question on social media and highlight some of the top responses. What was your favorite win of the entire season? Thankfully no one took the bait and said “any Broncos loss” or “Packers over the Lions” so let’s see how Twitter replied!

Easily Denver. The season was most likely a throw away and I’m here for all of the petty. Loved watching Russ leave that field with the L. — MsInFour (@TryonZack) February 23, 2023

Jan. 8 against LA. Might not have been the most impressive on paper but imo it signified a new era in Seattle. We have not swept the rams in a season since 2013, so for us to beat them and give ourselves that playoff spot was pretty special. Hopefully it’s the only the beginning. — Random Person (@RobTwpp) February 23, 2023

Before the season started I said I’d be happy if they won week 1 and lost every other game. Obviously they exceeded expectations, but week 1. I’m a bitter Betty. — Wine Mom (@winemom206) February 23, 2023

Week 18 against the Rams. Got us into the playoffs (after the sweat of Packers v Lions). — Jordan Miller (@JordanMiller406) February 23, 2023

For me personally, it was beating Rams and Cardinals twice! Nothing like seeing McVay’s supreme confidence getting shattered through the season! As for Cardinals, it’s just fun — Ninja (@hawksninja) February 23, 2023

Week 7 against the chargers. Hawks 37- chargers 23. Proved a lot of doubters that week. Players like walker and Goodwin showed what they bring to our team early. Great team-play all around in that game. — Ball Hawks (@BallHawks_Cards) February 23, 2023

My favorite win was vs Broncos because I didn’t believe yet. I thought we had a punchers chance but didn’t expect to actually do it. The best win was against the Jets, we really showed up that week against a team the was on the rise at the time! — tyler (@tyvan23) February 23, 2023

Flew in from Tulsa for my first Hawks game and got to see @TDLockett12 get a TD right in front of me!



Got a field pass, saw an OT win, and clinch a spot in the playoffs! First time in Seattle couldn’t have been better pic.twitter.com/2QyhxHVrKU — hunterginn (@hunterginn) February 23, 2023

The Giants win seems cliché, but it truly showed that we were more then just a team that would shoot for just 500. It showed that we had a grit far beyond that, and talent for a bigger stage. — CascadiaNinetyThree (@BleedRaveGr33n) February 23, 2023

The Broncos. No one thought we would win, including many of our own Field Gullers in the Elimination Pool. — Carl Berna (@Carlberna78) February 23, 2023

The Chargers. Geno outplaying Herbert showed me he’s the real deal. — Ya Boy Big Nel (@TheeNelDog) February 23, 2023

First win against the Rams. DK catching the GW TD on Ramsey + Geno shedding the “not clutch at end of games” narrative against the team that is our biggest division rival (at least in my opinion) was huge. It also felt meaningful in terms of carrying this year’s success into 2023 — Craig R (@CFR624) February 23, 2023

Has to be Our win against the Chargers imo. That was the day K9 ARRIVED — DeFran (@MikeDeFran7) February 23, 2023

Beating the Jets to eliminate their playoff hopes and complete the Geno Smith revenge tour — 4 A Muse Meant… (@DakotaHonor) February 23, 2023

Lots of Broncos responses that I fully understand, but I think the Los Angeles Chargers game was the best overall performance in terms of how complete the effort was. Seattle’s offense was on point (even sans DK Metcalf), at times dominant on defense, and the game was really never in doubt in the 4th quarter. The Chargers eventually made the playoffs for their ritual January embarrassment, but it was Seattle’s only win against a 10+ win squad and they led from their 2nd offense drive all the way until the kneeldown.

Now it’s the FG community’s turn to sound off in the comments! What was your favorite win of 2022? And it can be for any reason you desire.

