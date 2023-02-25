(Editor’s note: Apologies this didn’t publish on time!)

Bobby Wagner is a free agent and so is Cody Barton. Both players flashed positives last season in different ways, both players also showed signs of weakness and decline. Should the Seattle Seahawks sign either player or should they invest in the future and draft/trade/sign new LBs? So many questions. Who has the answers? Maybe the links know!

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 free agents: Cody Barton is no Bobby Wagner - Seaside Joe

Should Seattle stick with Barton or go back to what worked? Seaside Joe 1453

Seahawks will need to add depth at running back heading into 2023 - Seahawks Wire

Heading toward the start of free agency, front offices around the league will be analyzing their rosters position by position to determine their team needs ahead of the 2023 season. The Seattle Seahawks have some glaring holes at a few spots and others where adding some additional depth will be the priority.

Friday notes: No to Wagner, more character talk & two receivers « Seahawks Draft Blog

Why it’s a ‘no’ on Bobby Wagner for me

Bump & Stacy talk report Wilson asked Seahawks to fire Carroll, Schneider - Seattle Sports

The Athletic reported Russell Wilson asked the Seahawks to fire HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider. Bump & Stacy discuss the story.

GM John Schneider: Reasons behind Seahawks' first 2 signings of '23 - Seattle Sports

The first notable moves of the Seahawks offseason were to extend Nick Bellore and re-sign Phil Haynes. The GM provided his insight.

Russell Wilson wanted Pete Carroll out, per report; QB denies - ESPN.com

Russell Wilson asked Seahawks ownership in February 2022 to fire coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider and wanted Sean Payton as Seattle coach, according to a report. Wilson denied the report on social media.

Seahawks 2023 Offseason Primer: Offensive Line - Seahawks.com

A position-by-position look at the Seahawks heading into the offseason, focusing today on the offensive line.

Does Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks Reunion Make Sense? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With news breaking of a pending divorce with the Los Angeles Rams, fans hope to see Bobby Wagner back in Seattle Seahawks blue and green in 2023. But is a reunion actually realistic? And would it be a smart decision for the franchise?

NFC West News

49ers defensive tackle room: Javon Kinlaw costs more to release than to keep - Niners Nation

Going through the Niners roster, position-by-position. Defensive tackle could see plenty of turnover for the second season in a row

49ers QB Trey Lance Plans to Throw this Weekend - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance apparently plans to throw this weekend based on his Instagram.

An Updated Look at Arizona Cardinals Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have made quite a few hires since last week. Here's what the staff currently looks like.

Arizona Cardinals’ new coaching staff under Jonathan Gannon is promising but inexperienced - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals’ coaching staff is seemingly nearly complete. Jonathan Gannon has lured several intriguing young names to the desert. But there’s no denying this staff is inexperienced. Will that be a problem for the team?

Rams Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Why moving on makes sense for Les Snead - Turf Show Times

2024 salary cap constraints make Ramsey’s days numbered regardless of whether he’s in LA this season

Los Angeles Rams in 'A Really Good Place' to Draft OL Help Says Analyst - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Despite limited draft capital, the Rams could be in prime position to add to the offensive line come April.

Around The NFL

Justin Herbert Leads Pac-12 Alumni Awards | Football Outsiders

The schools out west produced big seasons from Lions passer Jared Goff, 49ers runner Christian McCaffrey and the Chargers' star quarterback.

2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: QB prospect makes big jump into top 10 as scouting combine beckons - Yahoo Sports

Four quarterbacks go in the top seven of Charles McDonald's latest mock draft, the last before the combine delivers us a ton of new information.

Chiefs make announcement about their new offensive coordinator - Larry Brown Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a decision about their new offensive coordinator and are hiring Matt Nagy after losing Eric Bieniemy.

What Matt Nagy's promotion to OC means for the Chiefs - ESPN.com

Nagy served as Chiefs OC in 2016 and 2017 before becoming head coach of the Chicago Bears. He returned as an assistant in 2022.

Texans announce DeMeco Ryans' first coaching staff, which includes Bill Lazor - ProFootballTalk

The Texans released the full list of DeMeco Ryans’ first coaching staff, and it includes a familiar name.

Can Sean Payton guide Russell Wilson back to dominance with the Denver Broncos? - ESPN.com

Coming off of his worst professional season, the Broncos quarterback and his new head coach have a lot of work ahead of them.

NFL roster cuts ahead of 2023 free agency: Top available players recently released by teams - CBSSports.com

A handful of NFL stars have now become available

2023 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' RB situations ahead of free agency, draft - NFL.com

Will Tony Pollard be back with the Cowboys? Is James Cook ready to be the Bills' RB1? Kevin Patra breaks down every team's running back situation ahead of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's 2023 pre-draft media call - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Potential NFL salary cap cuts per team for 2023 season: Joe Mixon, Matt Ryan and more - The Athletic

It's that time of year, when teams take a hard look at their salary caps and make tough calls about which players they can't afford to keep.