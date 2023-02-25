Field Gulls Podcast: The Farewell Episode

It might be the early stages of the 2023 NFL offseason, but there’s still plenty to talk about from a Seattle Seahawks perspective. A new episode of the Field Gulls Podcast just dropped, with hosts Dan Viens and Dayna O’Gorman joined by Brandan Schulze to discuss a variety of topics, including:

Bobby Wagner will be released by the Los Angeles Rams, could a Seahawks reunion be in the works?

The Athletic report on Russell Wilson wanting Pete Carroll and John Schneider fired prior to being traded to the Denver Broncos.

A look ahead to the NFL Draft for the Seahawks.

Potential Seahawks free agent targets.

Have a listen below.

Sadly, this is also the last episode under the Field Gulls umbrella. The latest round of Vox Media layoffs hit SB Nation particularly hard, and while Field Gulls isn’t going anywhere, the Field Gulls Podcast sadly is one of the casualties. Production for all affected podcasts around SB Nation will end at the end of this month.

I thank Brandan for all of his years manning the Field Gulls Podcast, both in a lead host role and as producer, as well as Dan and Dayna, who joined the team for the 2022 season and did a great job together and in their separate episodes. We’ll miss having those three around!

What’s next for the Field Gulls Podcast?

If you missed the announcement from a couple of episodes ago, Dan will keep the Field Gulls Podcast under the rebranded name, “The Seahawks Forever Podcast.” The feeds will be in Dan’s possession and the best news is you will not have to resubscribe! There will be a rebranding once this show is off the Vox platform, but past episodes will still be around and future episodes won’t be hard to find!

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast (soon to be The Seahawks Forever Podcast)!

