This off-season for our Seattle Seahawks has not been boring, and there is more work to do yet. Do we want Drew Lock back? Jalen Ramsey says otherwise but the Rams seem intent on trading him. The Cardinals continue the process of assembling its coaching staff and the 49ers have a lot of decisions to make. Dive into the links and cover yourself in info.

Seahawks News

Seahawks mock draft: Why I want you to be disappointed when I project Seahawks trades - Seaside Joe

So you’re not disappointed by the real thing: Seaside Joe 1454

What Seahawks vet Tyler Lockett learned from studying younger players - Seahawks Wire

Very few will argue that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is one of the best in the game at his position right now. The veteran, who is entering his ninth season in the league, has a unique approach to mastering his game – he studies the younger players just as they do him.

'Pretty despicable': Wyman & Bob react to bombshell Russell Wilson report - Seattle Sports

The Athletic reports Russell Wilson wanted the Seahawks to fire Pete Carroll and John Schneider. Wyman & Bob describe why that's "just lame."

Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Primer: What's Next For QB Drew Lock? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Failing to beat out Geno Smith for the starting quarterback gig, Drew Lock spent the entirety of his first season with the Seattle Seahawks on the sidelines. What does the future hold for the former second-round pick?

Russell Wilson is ‘A Sack of Potatoes!’? Is Seattle Seahawks Ex QB Criticism Unfair? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Russell Wilson is ‘a mixed bag’ to Marshawn Lynch but another sort of ‘bag’ to Seahawks star Tariq Woolen. ... and at some point, it feels like we're piling on.

NFC West News

Should the 49ers Place the Franchise Tag on One of Their Free Agents? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There are a couple of players, if not more, at least worth considering for it.

49ers re-sign long snapper Taybor Pepper to a three-year contract extension - Niners Nation

It’s a three-year contract extension that included $1.5 million guaranteed at signing.

“What Collectively Allows Us to Be Successful” Drew Petzing - Revenge of the Birds

If you haven’t watched new Cardinals’ OC Drew Petzing’s introductory press conference, I believe that you are in for a compelling treat.

Before I comment any further, please do yourself a favor...

Arizona Cardinals' Drew Petzing eager to coach Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals- ESPN

Why did the Cardinals' coordinator job appeal to Petzing? A key was working with Murray, whose legs will be a "big part of his game" once he's healthy.

Arizona Cardinals Not Putting Timetable on Kyler Murray's Return - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There's been plenty of talk about when Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will return to the fold. New head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't willing to put a date on it.

Jalen Ramsey trade: 5 teams who could trade for the Rams cornerback - Turf Show Times

If the Rams trade Jalen Ramsey, which teams could call the Rams

Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey Trade: Who Steps Up at CB? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With star cornerback Jalen Ramsey "very likely" to be traded, who will lead the way in the Los Angeles Rams' secondary next season?

Around The NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Dolphins CB Byron Jones alludes to retirement; cant' run or jump due to injures - Yahoo Sports

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones shared a video graphic about his NFL combine performance with two strong messages Saturday.

Reports intensify that Jeff Bezos has been blocked from buying Commanders - ProFootballTalk

Various publications are currently engaged in a game of one-up over whether the one presumed buyer of the Washington Commanders has been blocked from making a bid.

How Ravens HC John Harbaugh's sister helped hire Todd Monken - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

Monken was named the Ravens' offensive coordinator after winning back-to-back national titles at Georgia, where he befriended Harbaugh's sister.

NFL free agency mock draft 2023: Jimmy Garoppolo to Dolphins, Derek Carr to Commanders and 30 other moves - CBSSports.com

Imagine if the veteran market were conducted like a draft