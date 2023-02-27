Our Seattle Seahawks have decisions to make at center; big decisions. The Rams seem to be preparing to trade Jalen Ramsey, and the Lions continue to find reasons to be optimistic about the future. All that and more...

Seahawks News

Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Zach Wilson: Should Seahawks fans prepare for a new QB? - Seaside Joe

Geno Smith will talk to other teams, Seattle should be prepared to talk to other QBs: Seaside Joe 1455

Nick Bellore on the Pedestrian Podcast « Seahawks Draft Blog

Friend of the blog and one of the members of our live-stream trio Adam Nathan broke the news of Nick Bellore’s re-signing in Seattle this week. Now Bellore has joined Adam & Stuart Court on the Pedestrian Podcast. You can check out the episode below:

Seahawks Draft: Why 'Tank' Dell is Bump's sleeper WR prospect - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks WR Michael Bumpus has an NFL Draft WR prospect he's keeping a close eye on in Houston's Nathaniel 'Tank' Dell.

Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Targets at C: 5 Names to Watch - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Austin Blythe brought stability to the position, the Seattle Seahawks still remain in the hunt for a long-term answer at center. Could the solution potentially be found through a starter-rich free agent class?

NFC West News

The Five 49ers who Need to Ascend in 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers need these five players to make a jump in 2023.

Ten Changes: Making The 49ers' Quest For Six Real - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

What the San Francisco 49ers have to do differently to win their sixth Super Bowl.

Cardinals UFA and NFL Draft Mock 2/25 - Revenge of the Birds

As suggested on this week’s Red Rain Podcast, I believe that some of the best connected UFAs for the Arizona Cardinals are:

Arizona Cardinals' 2022 Rookie Class Ranks Among Worst in NFL - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals didn't receive much from their rookie class in 2022. Their spot in NFL.com's rookie class rankings reflects that.

Cap Room or Draft Picks?: Los Angeles Rams Must Choose Ahead of Jalen Ramsey Trade - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The finances of a potential Jalen Ramsey trade could make the Los Angeles Rams choose between draft picks or more cap flexibility.

Around The NFL

Best potential fits for the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein recap the biggest news of the week from around the NFL, including the latest in a string of bad press around Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner and reportedly looking to trade CB Jalen Ramsey. Later, the duo look at the quarterback selections Charles made in his latest 2023 NFL mock draft and what each fit would look like.

Ex-Raiders and Giants LB Blake Martinez retired from NFL to sell Pokemon cards - Yahoo Sports

Martinez started his own card-selling company in 2022.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 26 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Lions' success at TE offers optimism for 2023, beyond - Detroit Lions - ESPN

The Lions managed nicely after the unpopular T.J. Hockenson trade, unearthing a trio if productive -- and affordable -- tight ends for the future.

NFL combine: Workouts, trade whispers and other things to expect in Indy - The Athletic

NFL GMs, coaches, scouts and agents know there's so much more to the combine than player interviews and 40-yard dash times.

Will the Patriots pay up to keep free agent WR Jakobi Meyers? - New England Patriots - ESPN

Will Meyers generate so much interest on the free agent market that the Patriots won't be willing to keep him?

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts, Buccaneers trade up for QBs; Bears stockpile picks for future - CBSSports.com

This QB class remains volatile as we head into combine week