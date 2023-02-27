Report: Sean Desai a finalist for Eagles DC role

The offseason gets into true form this week, with the 2023 NFL Combine taking place in Indianapolis. For fans of the Seattle Seahawks that means a chance to hear from head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, who are both scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday.

However, as Carroll and Schneider are in Indianapolis to sift through which prospects could help the team return to a top tier contender, associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai is reportedly in Philadelphia Monday.

#Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai is in the building in Philly today, doing a second interview for the #Eagles vacant DC job, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Desai, a Vic Fangio disciple, is a finalist for the post previously held by Jonathan Gannon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2023

As noted, Desai is a finalist for the defensive coordinator role with the Philadelphia Eagles that was left open when Jonathan Gannon was hired by the Arizona Cardinals and Vic Fangio took the job as defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.

This is obviously not the first interview for an open defensive coordinator role for Desai this offseason, having previously interviewed with the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. He withdrew from consideration for the role with the Vikings after it became clear he was not considered one of the top candidates, while the Broncos reportedly were informing candidates for their DC role that they wouldn’t have full autonomy to build out their staff.

So, while most of the attention this week will be on the players who could be added to the roster in April, the bigger news could come from the potential for another coaching staff departure.