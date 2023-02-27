Details of the Nick Bellore contract extension

The Seattle Seahawks have been active so far this offseason, already extending kicker Jason Myers, offensive lineman Phil Haynes and fullback/linebacker/special teams ace Nick Bellore. The terms of the contracts which kept Myers and Haynes have long since been reported, and now the specifics of Bellore’s two-year extension with the Hawks have been published by OverTheCap.com.

The specifics of the contract are as follows:

Signing Bonus: $2.3M

2023 Base Salary: $1.195M

2023 Per Game Roster Bonus: $255,000 ($15,000 per game)

2024 Base Salary: $2.255M

2024 Per Game Roster Bonus: $595,000 ($35,000 per game)

What this means for Seattle is that because Bellore was active for 16 games during the 2022 season, he will carry a cap hit of $2.585M for 2023, and then could have a cap hit of as much as $4M in 2024 if he remains with the Seahawks. In addition, while Bellore has the potential to take home more money during 2023 than he did during the 2022 season, his cap hit actually drops to $2.585M from $2.75M because of the way signing bonuses are amortized over the life of the contract.

This also means that for fans who had been looking forward to making use of the $6.5M of cap space that the Hawks could save by releasing Gabe Jackson has now officially been spent, with the recent extensions to Haynes and Bellore having taken up $6.585M of the 2023 cap.