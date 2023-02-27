2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, key dates, start times, Seahawks info

The 2023 NFL Combine is here, which means we’re about to see some fast 40-times, eyebrow-raising bench presses, and a lot of three-cone drill discourse. Draft stock will be reaffirmed, rise, or fall based on what happens over the next several days in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Before we get into the key details I’m excited to announce that Field Gulls will be live at the NFL Combine! Our own John P. Gilbert is headed to Indianapolis as part of the large group of media, so we’re going to have a lot of cool content coming to the site over the next few days. John won’t be there for the Pete Carroll and John Schneider media availability on Tuesday, but he will be present for other stuff when he arrives later in the week.

The NFL Combine runs from Monday, February 27th through Monday, March 6th. Here are some other key dates and facts you must know:

On-Field Drill Dates (all airing on NFL Network, streamed on NFL+)

March 2nd (3 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

March 3rd (3 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - Defensive Backs, Kickers/Special Teams

March 4th (1 PM ET - 8 PM ET) - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

March 5th (1 PM ET - 7 PM ET) - Offensive Linemen, Running Backs

Media Interview Availability

March 1st: Defensive Lines, Linebackers

March 2nd: Defensive Backs, Kickers/Special Teams

March 3rd: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, Offensive Linemen, Running Backs

Seahawks Media Interview Availability

February 28th (12 PM ET): Pete Carroll’s media availability

February 28th (2:30 PM ET): John Schneider’s media availability

NFL Combine Drills

40-yard dash

Bench press of 225 pounds

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

There are 319 athletes invited to this year’s combine, including potential Seahawks draft targets Will Anderson (EDGE, Alabama), Jalen Carter (DL, Georgia), Tyree Wilson (EDGE, Texas Tech), Jordan Addison (WR, USC), C.J. Stroud (QB, Ohio State), and many more.

Let’s Combine, everybody! When I’m finished running my 40-time within the next day or so I’ll post my stats.