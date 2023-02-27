Report: Jets open to a Geno Smith reunion

The list of teams across the NFL that will be looking to address the quarterback position this offseason is not short, and with no quarterbacks currently under contract for the 2023 season, the Seattle Seahawks are one of those teams. Also in the market for a new signal caller are teams like the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and a host of others.

Thus, while much of the attention in the early part of the offseason has been focused on the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, with the legal tampering period set to begin just two weeks from Monday, other names have begun to be mentioned. Specifically, when it comes to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, in his weekly Monday Morning Quarterback article for SI Albert Breer connects Smith to the team where his NFL career began.

Make no mistake, the first option for the Jets most certainly appears to be to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. However, if the guys in green are unable to make that happen, according to Breer, Smith is one of the names that they would be have to add to an offense that includes several playmakers.