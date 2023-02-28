The Seattle Seahawks went into their non-rebuild retool in 2022 set to change the way they approached things on defense. To that end head coach Pete Carroll went out and recruited several hot young names who were available on the coaching market. Those added included former defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings Karl Scott, as well as former defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears Sean Desai.

In Seattle, Scott spent the 2022 season as the secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator, while Desai was tabbed as the associate head coach and defensive assistant. Fans were optimistic for the future following their first season together in the Pacific Northwest, after a young secondary comprised of Michael Jackson, Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant outperformed expectations, but then came reports that multiple teams had requested to interview Desai for an open defensive coordinator role.

In particular, Desai was under consideration as defensive coordinator for the Vikings, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, and had a second interview in Philadelphia Monday for the defensive coordinator spot left open by the departure of Jonathan Gannon. And now, after Pete Carroll finished speaking with the media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Carroll has confirmed that that interview went well and that Desai will be departing the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll confirmed in off podium session with Seattle reporters that Sean Desai is leaving for Philadelphia. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 28, 2023

So, it’s back to Philly for Desai, who began his football coaching career at Temple.

UPDATE:

And it is now officially official, with the Eagles having announced the hire.