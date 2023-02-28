Rumors continue to lightly swirl as to where our man Geno Smith may be quarterbacking next season. We wait for dominoes to drop. Mock drafts keep piling up. Where in the heck will Lamar sign? Oh my, the NFL really never quits.

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 draft: 5 most-likely trade down teams for no. 5 pick - Seaside Joe

If John Schneider's angling for a future first round pick, could these teams deliver? Seaside Joe 1456

NFL free agency: Jets “open” to Geno Smith reunion - Seahawks Wire

Geno Smith is about to earn himself a new contract, whether it's with the Seahawks or a new team... or perhaps an old one?

Seahawks Breakdown: Why this may be their biggest NFL Draft ever - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks can go a number of different ways in the 2023 draft. What does history tell us about what they will do early in the draft?

Huard: One reason Seahawks may look to bring back Bobby Wagner - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks may have a need for Bobby Wagner that they didn't last year, but there are hurdles to bringing him back, explains Brock Huard.

What The Seahawks Are Looking For At The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine - Seahawks.com

The NFL scouting combine kicks off this week in Indianapolis, just the latest step in a nearly year-long draft process for the Seahawks.

Seahawks 2023 Offseason Primer: Special Teams - Seahawks.com

A position-by-position look at the Seahawks heading into the offseason, focusing today on special teams.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Combine Confidential: EDGE/Outside Linebackers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor provided quality sack numbers for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, the team hopes to become more dynamic rushing the passer this offseason. Which incoming prospects at edge/outside linebacker will they be keeping an eye on at the combine?

NFC West News

NFL salary cap: The 49ers allocated the 6th-lowest amount of money on their offensive supporting cast in 2022 - Niners Nation

An impressive feat, though that number will spike in 2023

NFL Combine Preview: Tight Ends on the 49ers Draft Radar - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Previewing which tight ends at the NFL Scouting Combine are on the San Francisco 49ers' draft radar.

Los Angeles Rams Should 'Bring Back' QB Baker Mayfield Says ESPN's Bill Barnwell - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Rams approach the offseason, ESPN believes they should bring back Baker Mayfield to fill the backup quarterback role.

Rams at free agency disadvantage: Would NFL adjust cap for income tax? - Turf Show Times

California teams are at a disadvantage in free agency

Adrian Wilson heads to Carolina as Panthers new VP of Player Personnel - Revenge of the Birds

Former Arizona Cardinals Co-General Manager Adrian Wilson is moving on.

The longtime Arizona Cardinals player and front office employee is taking the Carolina Panthers VP of Player Personnel.

How Arizona Cardinals Can Win The Offseason - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

With a myriad of tasks to complete, here is a to-do list for the Arizona Cardinals for the remainder of the offseason.

Around The NFL

Commanders place franchise tag on Daron Payne

As expected, the Commanders have placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Will Anderson's Pressure Principles: Combine Preview | Football Outsiders

Will Anderson's pressure rates, Rashee Rice's DPI totals, and other info you need to prepare for the NFL scouting combine.

Commanders announce decision about Carson Wentz - Larry Brown Sports

The Washington Commanders have released veteran quarterback Carson Wentz after his one unsuccessful season with the team

2023 NFL free agency: Free agents, notable departures for all 32 teams - NFL.com

NFL.com provides a team-by-team breakdown of all the notable NFL players who have been released or signed/traded elsewhere during the 2023 offseason.

How the Chargers' offense needs to improve during offseason - Los Angeles Chargers - ESPN

With the addition of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, where will the Chargers need to make the biggest changes?

Inside the draft conversations that happen at the NFL combine - ESPN.com

Will Poles and the Bears field offers from fellow GMs for the top overall pick?

2023 NFL free agency rankings: Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr and Daron Payne lead top 150 - The Athletic

Among the top 20 players are five quarterbacks — including three in the top six — two running backs and a host of defensive playmakers.

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith headline ranking - NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal dives deep into the upcoming market to rank NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2023. Who are the best players available in this year's class?

2023 NFL free agency: Ranking best free agent crops from every team as Eagles, Bills lead top-heavy list - CBSSports.com

All the free agent crops ranked with the new league year set to begin in March