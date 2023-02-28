Notable quotes from Pete Carroll at the NFL combine

The 2023 Underwear Olympics NFL combine has arrived, and while that means a chance to fill in the physical and athletic measurables for the players hoping to be drafted, it also means an opportunity to hear from team management. On Tuesday, both head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks are speaking with the media, with Carroll up first.

Always excited to compete, Carroll answered questions about the departure of Dave Canales, the ongoing negotiations with Geno Smith, and whether the quarterback position could be Smith and a high draft pick in 2023, as well as other questions.

Pete Carroll here at NFL Combine in Indianapolis says Geno Smith “almost impeccably” handled his 2022 Pro Bowl season as the Seahawks starting QB.



“We are working hard to keep it going”— that is with a new multiyear contract to stay in Seattle



Talks continuing. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/mD7yv6Sj3L — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 28, 2023

As for whether or not extending Geno means the team is free to use its top pick on a position other than quarterback, Carroll says that’s not necessarily the case.

Pete Carroll said he absolutely could envision bringing Geno Smith back AND using a high pick on another QB



Said Seahawks are “deeply” involved in the 2023 draft Qb prospects — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) February 28, 2023

And for those who want to hear Carroll’s answer for themselves.

Pete Carroll says Seahawks would definitely consider still taking a QB high in draft even if they re-sign Geno Smith. pic.twitter.com/Nh6uAMuvIX — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 28, 2023

Carroll also provided an in depth response on prospects having played multiple sports while in high school.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was asked about multi-sport backgrounds and how that plays into their scouting evaluations:



“It’s one of the first things I’m interested in… Were you a slasher or an assist guy? Did you play center field? It’s vitally important to me” pic.twitter.com/55fnHVS1Jo — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 28, 2023

And now we’re on to John Schneider later Tuesday.