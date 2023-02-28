 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notable quotes from Pete Carroll at the NFL combine

Carroll did not rule out the Seahawks drafting a quarterback early, even if Geno Smith is re-signed.

By John P. Gilbert
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The 2023 Underwear Olympics NFL combine has arrived, and while that means a chance to fill in the physical and athletic measurables for the players hoping to be drafted, it also means an opportunity to hear from team management. On Tuesday, both head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks are speaking with the media, with Carroll up first.

Always excited to compete, Carroll answered questions about the departure of Dave Canales, the ongoing negotiations with Geno Smith, and whether the quarterback position could be Smith and a high draft pick in 2023, as well as other questions.

As for whether or not extending Geno means the team is free to use its top pick on a position other than quarterback, Carroll says that’s not necessarily the case.

And for those who want to hear Carroll’s answer for themselves.

Carroll also provided an in depth response on prospects having played multiple sports while in high school.

And now we’re on to John Schneider later Tuesday.

