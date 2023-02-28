Seahawks center Austin Blythe retiring

For 2023 the Seattle Seahawks rode with Austin Blythe at center after signing the free agent away from the Kansas City Chiefs. Joining the Seahawks brought Blythe back together with offensive line coach Andy Dickerson and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who had been on staff with the Los Angeles Rams during Blythe’s time in Southern California.

However, with the start of the new league year and free agency just a couple of weeks away, the Seahawks are now set to need to look for a new starting center for 2023.

Seahawks center Austin Blythe is retiring pic.twitter.com/ofyOnXBD27 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 28, 2023

Obviously, center now becomes a higher priority than it had been previously, and the only player at the position the team currently has under contract for 2023 is Joey Hunt. Damien Lewis, of course, has played some at the position during his time in Seattle, and the Hawks had discussed potentially using Phil Haynes at the position some several years ago, but whether or not that might be the case for the upcoming season is unknown.

Best of luck to Blythe in wherever life takes him next.