‘Water under the bridge’ - John Schneider addresses Russell Wilson report and more at NFL combine

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are in Indianapolis this week for the NFL combine, and on Tuesday they had their separate media sessions. You can view some of the notable quotes from Carroll in our previous article.

Schneider had plenty to say to the media on the upcoming NFL Draft, including Seattle enjoying the 5th overall pick via the Denver Broncos, as well as the possibility of taking a quarterback early even if they do re-sign Geno Smith. Oh yeah, and he was asked about The Athletic report that Russell Wilson tried to get him and Pete Carroll fired.

Here are some of the more fleshed out quotes from Seahawks.com:

On the Seahawks’ plentiful draft capital, including the 5th overall pick:

“This draft capital, it’s cool,” Schneider said. “Obviously it’s really exciting picking fifth overall. Personally, I haven’t been part of a team that’s picked fifth since we took A.J. Hawk out of Ohio State when I was with the Packers. So yeah, it’s fun. Good stuff.”

On safety Ryan Neal, who’s a restricted free agent:

“We’d love to have Ryan back. He’s a good player, flies around. He just throws his body around too, and he’s got a lot of juice. In the locker room, he’s a great locker room guy. Really developed into a strong leader.”

On extending impending free agents Jason Myers, Nick Bellore, and Phil Haynes:

“We were in a situation where towards the end of the season we had identified some guys, and we had a lot of guys on the team that hit a lot of incentives, so we didn’t necessarily have the cash and or cap to do some of those extensions,” Schneider said. “Jason having a Pro-Bowl year, and then Phil being still a young ascending guard in our minds, and comparing him to the rest of the free agency class, it was a huge deal for us getting him back. And he knows that we know how to take care of him. (VP of health and player performance Sam Ramsden), (head athletic trainer David Stricklin), everybody. And then also Nick Bellore, who you guys know very well, is one of our core people leaders, and one of the better special teams players in the National Football League.”

On The Athletic’s report on Russell Wilson (via Seattle Times):

Schneider, when asked to comment on the report, initially deadpanned that, “I have no idea what you’re talking about,” then smiled and said, “I’m kidding. That was a joke.” He called it “honestly, like water under the bridge.”

The only thing of note really out of Carroll and Schneider’s respective quotes is that neither of them denied the report was true. For obvious reasons, they won’t come out and just say “yes, it’s true” if the story’s accurate, but only Wilson has indicated the reporting wasn’t accurate.

Okay, now for more stuff.

On the struggles of Seattle’s defensive line:

Schneider said it was "pretty evident" last year that they need to "get a lot better" up front defensively. "We were on the field a lot. We didn’t defend the run real well ... We know what the issues are and we’re ready to attack them and fix them.” — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 28, 2023

On Geno Smith contract negotiations and possibly drafting a quarterback even if Geno Smith re-signs:

"I would say it’s always a process. Close? I would say positive. All these negotiations, some go a little bit faster than others. Usually when you’re talking about larger numbers, they take a little bit more time." Noted that NFL contracts are more complex than in other sports. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 28, 2023

Schneider echoed Carroll and said they're still looking hard at the QB class, as always. Why might they draft a QB high if they keep Smith?



"Because they don’t grow on trees. It’s probably the hardest position to acquire a talent, a guy that everybody feels very confident in." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 28, 2023

That’s your Field Gulls After Dark post of the night! Pete and John will be sticking around to watch the combine like the rest of us, except they’ll have the extra intel to determine who they will draft at the end of April.