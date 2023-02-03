Geno Smith adds more hardware to the trophy case

Just one final game remains in the 2022 NFL season, and that is Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. For the rest of the league the offseason has started, which means free agency and the draft are right around the corner, creating the season of optimism for fans across the league.

However, before getting to those things, awards season for the 2022 campaign is still ongoing, and for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, it was a season for which he is collecting lots of hardware. Thursday marked yet another addition to the trophy case.

Your 2022 Comeback Player of the Year is @Seahawks QB @GenoSmith3, as voted on by the NFL on FOX fans! pic.twitter.com/uipjXHcMDi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2023

The 2022 NFL on FOX Comeback Player of the Year Award is in addition to the Pro Football Writers of America Comeback Player of the Year and Most Improved Player awards Smith took home last week, and he is a finalist for the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year. The winner of the AP award will be announced at the Annual NFL Honors on February 9, but given the voting in the awards that have already been announced, Geno would appear to be the safe bet.