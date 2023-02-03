Geno Smith participated in the Pro Bowl skills competition. The Cardinals have moved one day closer to hiring a new head coach; the 49ers must look to find a new defensive coordinator; free agent speculation and more..

Seattle Seahawks News

I am EXTREMELY BIASED for Grayson McCall - Seaside Joe

Please stop spreading rumors that say otherwise

How big of a loss would QB coach Dave Canales be for Seahawks? - Seattle Sports

With QB coach Dave Canales interviewing with the Ravens, Brock Huard breaks down what that could mean for the Seahawks.

Seahawks Draft: The CB who could be this year's Tariq Woolen - Seattle Sports

Kansas State's Julius Brents is a cornerback in this NFL Draft class who is in the mold of Seahawks star Tariq Woolen, Brock Huard says.

Geno Smith's first round of Precision Passing challenge Pro Bowl Skills Showdown - Seahawks.com

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's first round of Precision Passing challenge Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Finding Multiple Gems in 2022, Seahawks Continue to Prioritize Senior Bowl Prospects - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Pete Carroll and John Schneider at the helm, Seattle has always placed an emphasis on the Senior Bowl as an evaluative tool, drafting a whopping 36 players who participated in Mobile, including six in their heralded 2022 class.

NFC West News

49ers news: John Lynch wants a rematch with the Eagles when the 49ers are healthy - Niners Nation

Lynch commented on wanting a rematch against the Eagles when the 49ers are fully healthy.

49ers news: Should the 49ers re-sign Mike McGlinchey at market value? - Niners Nation

We debate what McGlinchey’s market value is, and whether he should be a part of the 49ers future plans.

Defensive Coordinator Hire is the 49ers' Most Critical Offseason Move - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers cannot screw up their search for a new defensive coordinator or they will find themselves dreading it when the 2023 regular season arrives.

East-West Shrine Bowl: Top Prospects to Watch for Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Who should the Los Angeles Rams be paying close attention to during Thursday night's East-West Shrine Bowl?

Rams’ Raheem Morris to Colts? Why there won’t be any news this week - Turf Show Times

Indianapolis is once again a joke on the coaching carousel circuit

Lou Anarumo is the Mariano Rivera Type Closer the Cardinals Have Lacked - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals’ head coaching candidate who is most capturing my imagination is Lou Anarumo. The strength of his 4-2-5 defense is exactly where the weakness are in Vance Joseph’s. This is why...

Report: Kyler Murray Deterring Potential Arizona Cardinals Coaching Candidates - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline says Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray may be the hold-up in finding a new head coach.

Around The NFL

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' Dynamic Run Game | Football Outsiders

Using alignment, play-calls, and good old-fashioned physical dominance, the Philadelphia Eagles ran all over the San Francisco 49ers on their way to the Super Bowl.

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton - Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees believes Russell Wilson can hit his prime now that Sean Payton will be coaching him with the Denver Broncos

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on returning to Houston: 'It was a no-brainer to be here' - NFL.com

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans considered it a "no-brainer" to return to Houston after being a popular candidate during the recent hiring cycle, and he hopes to make the team that drafted him a champion as its head coach.

2023 Pro Bowl features flag football, skills competition and fun - ESPN.com

Flag football games might eliminate the potential of tackling, but the competition level might actually increase, according to players.

Inside the six most improbable Super Bowl-winning drives ever - ESPN.com

We broke down six drives that led to the biggest swings in win probability in Super Bowl history, including the Rams' fourth-quarter march last February.

How the Chiefs were built: GM Brett Veach’s shrewd moves backed by top-notch scouting, coaching - The Athletic

The Chiefs will play in their third Super Bowl in four years, but this year’s roster has more rookies and newcomers than in past years.

Move the Sticks: Senior Bowl practice standouts; DJ's Top 50 NFL prospects 1.0 - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Mobile, Alabama as the guys are covering the 2023 Senior Bowl.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: QB Carousel - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

2023 NFL offseason: Most important free agent for every team, including Lamar Jackson, Josh Jacobs, Geno Smith - CBSSports.com

A look at the one internal free agents every team can't afford to lose