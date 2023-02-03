Report: Broncos request interview with Seahawks’ Sean Desai for defensive coordinator

If there’s anyone on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff in hot demand for NFL defensive coordinator, it’s Sean Desai.

The Denver Broncos are the latest team to request an interview with the current Seahawks associate head coach, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Earlier this week the Broncos hired Sean Payton as head coach, giving up a first-round and second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints as compensation.

One of the few bright spots for the 2022 Broncos was the defense, which was 10th in DVOA under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The short-lived Nathaniel Hackett era obviously means the Broncos aren’t obliged to keep anyone to work under Sean Payton, so this is an interesting development.

Desai had previously been interviewed by the Cleveland Browns for their vacant DC spot. The Browns ultimately hired former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz for the role. Last week he was also interviewed by the Minnesota Vikings, but Minnesota has yet to hire a new defensive coordinator.