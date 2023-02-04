It seems like a deal is imminent. By next week our Seattle Seahawks may have a QB1 locked up for a minute or two. The Geno Smith deal, once completed, will tell us a lot about the ‘Hawks next several moves. Very exciting off-season, for sure. It promises to only get better. Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

Is Damien Lewis (football) good and what could he cost on his next contract? - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks are a band of brothers and also that's the name of a TV show with an actor of the same name: Seaside Joe 1432

Senior Bowl day three notes & who stood out « Seahawks Draft Blog

I wanted to start with some overall thoughts on the D-line vs O-line 1v1’s I’ve watched this week…

Seahawks position overview: Seattle needs a third receiver … again - The Seattle Times

Only once since 2017, when Paul Richardson had 44 catches to go along with Doug Baldwin's 75 and Tyler Lockett's 45, has Seattle had a third receiver catch more than 27 passes (David Moore in 2020 with 35). Of course, there are only so many balls to go around, and Geno Smith completed a team-record 399 passes this year, with 174 going to the duo of Lockett and DK Metcalf and 110 more going to tight ends.

Bumpus: Where Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker shined, needs to improve - Seattle Sports

Former NFL WR Michael Bumpus breaks down what Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker III did well and needs to improve on heading forward.

Five Seahawks Voted Top 5 At Their Position By NFLPA - Seahawks.com

Seahawks Al Woods, Quandre Diggs, Tariq Woolen, Nick Bellore and Jason Myers were vote by their peers as Top 5 players at their respective positions.

Seahawks Senior Bowl buzz: Geno Smith’s contract, OL targets, pass rushers and more - The Athletic

Smith is due for a huge raise, but his situation is unique. That was just one topic of discussion at the Senior Bowl this week.

Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle; ‘We’ll Work It Out’ - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

“I love Seattle,” Geno Smith says. “We have a great relationship. I think we’ll work things out.”

NFC West News

49ers news: 7 49ers considered top-5 at their position by peers - Niners Nation

The NFLPA had a fun exercise where players voted for the top-5 players at each position, and the 49ers were well-represented.

Snakebitten at QB? 49ers can’t stay healthy at NFL’s most important position - The Athletic

The 49ers have only had one season without a QB injury in Kyle Shanahan's six years in charge. Is that simply bad luck?

Who Should The 49ers Start At Quarterback In 2023? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which quarterback should start for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Podcast: Debating Top Arizona Cardinals Free Agents, Why the Kyler Murray Hate Needs to Stop - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

On this episode of the All Cardinals podcast, we break down the top four free agents of the Arizona Cardinals and why Kyler Murray hate needs to stop.

No Sean Payton, new HC candidates, Kyler Murray’s potentially slow comeback - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are starting their second round of interviews, and Jess and I discuss the candidates that are left, while pondering what their staff could look...

Rams 2023 Draft: Les Snead needs to find a weapon for Matthew Stafford - Turf Show Times

This is the closest LA has picked to the first round since 2016, and they need to come away with a playmaker

Los Angeles Rams' Raheem Morris Remains 'One to Watch’ Amid Indianapolis Colts 'Unprecedented' Coaching Search - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris remains in contention to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts as a third round of interviews begin.

Around The NFL

Report reveals how Raiders are handling Derek Carr trade - Larry Brown Sports

A new report has added some additional context on how the Las Vegas Raiders are handling the process of trading Derek Carr.

Why the Philadelphia Eagles O-Line is NFL's Best | Football Outsiders

"Borderline pornographic." That's how offensive line expert Ben Muth describes Philadelphia's dominant performance against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

Why Cowboys can thank their defense for putting Mike McCarthy in charge of the offense - Yahoo Sports

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Sports, team owner Jerry Jones expounded upon what Dan Quinn's return means for the Cowboys.

Chiefs pass-rushers Frank Clark and Chris Jones are putting QBs on notice - ESPN.com

Pass-rushers Frank Clark and Chris Jones built on their postseason legacies against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Is Jalen Hurts next?

Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job under Sean Payton - NFL.com

With Sean Payton taking over in Denver, the next big question will be who manages the defensive side of the ball. To that end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Broncos requested to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordi

The city left behind in Mississippi’s welfare scandal — Andscape

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — When I pull up at The Loftin House, a nonprofit shelter that provides assistance to the most vulnerable women in this picturesque college t…

A decade ago, Colin Kaepernick commanded the Super Bowl stage and helped change the QB prototype conversation - Yahoo Sports

For anyone who watched Super Bowl XLVII and saw the big arm and gangly legs, the bravado of a bicep kiss and a style of play that was fresh and effective, you saw promise and excitement.

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared - NFL.com

What drove the surprising success of Seattle's passing offense? How badly did Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense stumble? Cynthia Frelund identifies the five units that most overperformed in the 2022 NFL season -- plus the five units that fell the fa

NFL free agency 2023: One player each team should prioritize signing in offseason - CBSSports.com

Playing free agency matchmaker before things officially get underway