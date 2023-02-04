Brian Schottenheimer hired as Cowboys offensive coordinator

Brian Schottenheimer has an offensive coordinator gig again.

The former Seattle Seahawks OC has been hired in the same role with the Dallas Cowboys, who recently parted ways with Kellen Moore after four seasons. Schottenheimer spent the 2022 season as a coaching analyst for the Cowboys, and preceding that was a one-year stint as the passing game coordinator for the doomed Urban Meyer-led Jacksonville Jaguars.

We know Schotty from his three seasons as the Seahawks’ playcaller from 2018-2020. Seattle finished top-10 by offensive DVOA each season under Schottenheimer, but I can certainly think of one highly criticized playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys that put him and Pete Carroll under the microscope. That particular outcome helped spawn the Let Russ Cook season of 2020, which was going so well right up until it wasn’t, and that led to Schotty’s ousting and the beginning of the end of the Russell Wilson era.

The Seahawks play at the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 regular season, so we will be seeing Seattle’s defense against Schottenheimer’s offense pretty soon. However, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has assumed playcalling duties so Schottenheimer’s responsibilities as OC will be a little different down in Dallas.