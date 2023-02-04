 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Seahawks’ Sean Desai withdraws name from Vikings defensive coordinator consideration

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Three teams have expressed interest in wanting to hire Sean Desai as defensive coordinator, but two of those teams are out of the running.

The current Seahawks associate head coach has reportedly withdrawn his name from the list of potential DC candidates for the Minnesota Vikings, who interviewed Desai for the vacant position last week. Previously, Desai was interviewed by the Cleveland Browns but the Browns opted to hire Jim Schwartz as their new DC.

Earlier in the week it was reported that the Denver Broncos requested an interview with Desai for defensive coordinator, and evidently Vic Fangio recommended Desai to Sean Payton. Desai worked with Fangio when Vic was the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator.

Ejiro Evero, the Broncos defensive coordinator under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, has apparently been let out of his contract and could be in line for the Minnesota job. This figures to be another strong indicator that Desai is the top option for Denver.

We’ll see in due time whether Desai takes the Broncos job or he stays with the Seahawks staff for another season.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...