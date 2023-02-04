Report: Seahawks’ Sean Desai withdraws name from Vikings defensive coordinator consideration

Three teams have expressed interest in wanting to hire Sean Desai as defensive coordinator, but two of those teams are out of the running.

The current Seahawks associate head coach has reportedly withdrawn his name from the list of potential DC candidates for the Minnesota Vikings, who interviewed Desai for the vacant position last week. Previously, Desai was interviewed by the Cleveland Browns but the Browns opted to hire Jim Schwartz as their new DC.

Earlier in the week it was reported that the Denver Broncos requested an interview with Desai for defensive coordinator, and evidently Vic Fangio recommended Desai to Sean Payton. Desai worked with Fangio when Vic was the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator.

Not only have Broncos requested interview for Seattle associate HC Sean Desai for DC but Desai has withdrawn from consideration for MIN DC job, per source.

Desai interviewed w/Vikings last wk. Wants to concentrate on DEN. Vic Fangio recommended Denver to Desai. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 3, 2023

Ejiro Evero, the Broncos defensive coordinator under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, has apparently been let out of his contract and could be in line for the Minnesota job. This figures to be another strong indicator that Desai is the top option for Denver.

Sources: The #Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract and he’s expected to interview with the #Vikings. He’s considered a strong candidate in Minnesota, along with Brian Flores. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2023

We’ll see in due time whether Desai takes the Broncos job or he stays with the Seahawks staff for another season.