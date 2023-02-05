Our Seattle Seahawks continue to evaluate their roster and prepare to sign free agents. The Cardinals have a lot of questions to answer regarding roster construction and hmmm, head coach! Who will the Bears take with the first pick? All this and more, below in the links.

Seahawks News

Seahawks, Geno Smith must ignore media noise and treat negotiations like a business deal - Seaside Joe

Because that's what it is: Hi, welcome to Seaside Joe 1433

Senior Bowl game notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

The defensive linemen during the week but in the game it was a different story. There was minimal impact from the likes of Keeanu Benton and co. Instead, the O-liners blocked well and made an impression.

Seahawks position overview: Promising rookies on offensive line but work to be done - The Seattle Times

The quick acclimation to the NFL of rookie offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas was one of the highlights of the Seahawks 2022 season. Contract situation: Entering last year of four-year rookie contract and due to make a base salary of $2.993 million in 2023.

Huard: How this draft class' strength can help Seahawks in free agency - Seattle Sports

Because the 2023 draft is loaded with pass rushers, Brock Huard says there's history to show the Seahawks can take advantage in free agency.

Senior Bowl An Important Step In Draft Evaluation Process For Seahawks - Seahawks.com

Seahawks director of college scouting Matt Berry checks in from the Senior Bowl to discuss this phase of the draft evaluation process.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Kenneth Walker III Thrives in Injury-Riddled Backfield - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite injuries and inconsistent blocking in front of them, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks backfield remained efficient with their opportunities in 2022.

NFC West News

49ers news: Trent Williams says he’s not retiring and will be back next year and the year after: I’m under contract until I’m 39. - Niners Nation

Williams isn’t going anywhere anytime soon

Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which San Francisco 49ers are in line to make a bigger impact next season

Five Biggest Offseason Questions for Arizona Cardinals to Answer - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have quite the few months ahead of them. Here's five of the biggest questions they need to answer to turn things around.

Cardinals will get a second interview with Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and two other coaches - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona is one of two NFL teams remaining with a head coach vacancy heading into February

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Best prospects left after the 1st round? - Turf Show Times

The top 20 names who could still be available when Les Snead picks

Rams free agent targets: Mike White makes sense as backup quarterback - Turf Show Times

White’s familiarity with scheme would provide further insurance at quarterback behind Stafford

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Is He Right About Coach Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Sean McVay led the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs in four out of six seasons, including two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win. So .. what's the Cowboys' problem here?

Around The NFL

Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator - Larry Brown Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have officially named their new offensive coordinator to replace the ousted Kellen Moore.

A rational discussion about NFL referees - Yahoo Sports

The Super Bowl is set, but all anyone seems to be talking about is the officiating from championship weekend.

Report: Raiders allow Derek Carr to speak with teams that have agreed to compensation - Yahoo Sports

Las Vegas is 12 days away from $40.4 million of Carr's contract becoming fully guaranteed.

Patriots LB Matt Judon confident Mac Jones will rebound: ‘We know what type of player he can be’ - NFL.com

As the New England Patriots offense sputtered throughout the 2022 season, the defense often shined. Four-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon is confident the quarterback Mac Jones and the unit will rebound going forward.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears stay put at No. 1, Raiders make a big move for a QB - The Athletic

What happens in Round 1 if the Bears take Jalen Carter at No. 1? Which teams might hunt a QB? Our latest two-round mock breaks it down.

Agent's Take: 2022 Contract Awards, starring A.J. Brown among NFL's best and worst signings of the year - CBSSports.com

It's time to award the good, the bad and the ugly among 2022 NFL contracts