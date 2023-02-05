2023 Pro Bowl: How to Watch, TV schedule, open thread

You are probably not watching the Pro Bowl and likely don’t need to know how to watch the Pro Bowl, but I just needed to get the appropriate SEO wording in so we could get pageviews out of this. This is also genuinely your last chance to watch any Seattle Seahawks players in a football game this NFL season.

What time is the Pro Bowl?

If you are interested, the 2023 Pro Bowl begins live on ESPN and ABC at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT from Las Vegas on this first Sunday of February. The conclusion of the Skills Competition is also on here, including the conclusion of Best Catch and the pre-recorded Kick-Tac-Toe with Seahawks kicker Jason Myers.

How can I watch?

You flick on ABC or ESPN on your cable/satellite subscription or streaming service (Hulu, Fubo, Sling, YouTube TV, etc). You can also watch on ESPN+.

What are the flag football rules?

Glad you asked! There will be three flag football games, all 7-on-7, and... you know what? Here’s what the Bleacher Report article tells me:

Seven-on-seven featuring skill players Each team may have one center 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones No Run Zone beginning at the opponent’s 5-yard line 20-minute games (two 10-minute halves) 25-second play clock Running clock besides the final two minutes of each half Clock stops on an incomplete pass, score, timeout, penalty or change of possession in the final two minutes of each half Touchdowns worth six points; teams can then do a one-point conversion from the 3-yard line or a two-point conversion from the 10-yard line

The starting score for the final game will be determined based on the scores from the skills challenges and the 12 points at stake from the first two flag football games. All clear? I know you can do math.

Seahawks playing in the Pro Bowl

Geno Smith - Quarterback

Quandre Diggs - Safety

Tariq Woolen - Cornerback

(Full rosters here!)

Enjoy!