Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl

You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him.

In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Geno & CeeDee connect on a clutch TD for the NFC!



: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/sCLGUke7kV — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

By far his best throw of the day was his dime over the middle to Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, who beat Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano in coverage. You wanted a throw to the tight end in the middle of the field? Well dammit here you go! And it stopped Pete Davidson from talking for a bit so it’s like a bonus touchdown.

Sorry to cut you off Pete Davidson, but @GenoSmith3 is scoring touchdowns! #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/1gepzLZmK4 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 5, 2023

The other touchdowns from Geno went to 49ers tight end George Kittle, CeeDee Lamb again, and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Here are the highlights!

The Pro Bowl Games are still going on but Geno’s day is gone. I think he’s increased his value by another few million just off of today’s performance alone. As far as I’m concerned, throwing a touchdown to Kittle is basically recruitment for getting George to Seattle via trade. What a teammate!