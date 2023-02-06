Podcast: Which players should the Seahawks target in the NFL Draft?

We are a couple of months away from the NFL Draft in Kansas City, and in many ways this is the most important draft of the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era. The Seattle Seahawks have a pair of first- and second-round picks, and thanks to the catastrophic Denver Broncos season the Seahawks have the 5th overall pick, and will be in the early 30s for Round 2. With that much draft capital and a lot of needs to fill, it is vital that this year’s class is a big success in order for the Seahawks to contend again.

Field Gulls Podcast hosts Dan Viens and Dayna O’Gorman were joined by special guest Emory Hunt of CBS Sports HQ for a little draft chit-chat, and Emory has been busy traveling to a ton of games for evaluation purposes; he’s attended the Senior Bowl, NFLPA Bowl, Hula Bowl, Tropical Bowl, and College Gridiron Showcase over the past few weeks. Who should the Seahawks look at in the draft? Who caught Emory’s attention in these games? Bryan Bresee (Clemson), Karl Brooks (Bowling Green), and Jerrod Clark (Coastal Carolina) are the notable names he likes along the defensive line. Have a listen below for more on both sides of the ball!

Audio

