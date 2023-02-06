Geno talks contract...talks; How good is Kyle Shanahan?; For how long will Kansas City be Super Bowl contenders? Let the links guide you!

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks fan survey offseason edition: Keep Geno? Draft a QB? Make a trade? - Seaside Joe

The simple "Yes/No" answers to complicated questions: Seaside Joe 1434

Post-Senior Bowl mock draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

It’s starting to feel like the first three picks will all be quarterbacks.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Talks New Contract, Replacing Russell Wilson & 'Being Written Off' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It is compelling that Geno Smith's "chip on his shoulder'' isn't just about having been "written off,'' as he puts it, but also about trying to justify his Seahawks bosses' faith in him in a post-Russell Wilson time.

NFC West News

Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles - CBSSports.com

Brandon Aiyuk seems pretty confident that the Eagles are going to lose

How Good is 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing just how good San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in.

Report: Vance Joseph, Brian Callahan Out of Running for Arizona Cardinals HC Job - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

As the Arizona Cardinals narrow their list of coaching candidates, the team has informed Vance Joseph and Brian Callahan they are no longer in the running.

Brian Flores to get second interview for Cardinals’ head coach vacancy - Revenge of the Birds

Today is Arizona Cardinals’ 27th day without a head coach

The Rams have hired a new tight ends coach - Turf Show Times

McVay’s staff has another new member heading into next season

Los Angeles Rams Hire ex New England Patriots Coach Nick Caley - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Caley had been the longest-tenured offensive assistant on New England’s offensive coaching staff.

Around The NFL

Panthers win race to land highly-touted defensive coordinator - Larry Brown Sports

The Carolina Panthers landed a highly sought-after defensive coordinator for Frank Reich's staff, beating at least one other team.

Why quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are built to last - ESPN.com

While the defending champions missed the playoffs, Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in four years.

Do NFL players actually learn anything valuable at the Pro Bowl? Yes, according to one Hall of Famer - Yahoo Sports

One of the coaches for Sunday's festivities shared a story that shows just what kind of student of the game the late, great Junior Seau was.

Josh Jacobs ready for contract talks with Raiders: ‘This is where I want to be’ - The Athletic

What happens if the Raiders put a franchise tag on the star running back? "Hero turned villain, man."

Super Bowl 57 -- Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Phoenix - ESPN.com

The participating teams arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday afternoon, first the Kansas City Chiefs and about 45 minutes later the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on what’s changed in one year’s time: ‘I have a lot more confidence in where we’re going’ - NFL.com

A year removed from a 3-14 rookie season that didn't go nearly as planned, Jacksonville's first-time Pro Bowler Trevor Lawrence has "a lot more confidence" in where the Jaguars are headed.

What Jalen Hurts has shown for years that sets him apart from his peers - The Athletic

Bruce Feldman recalls the signs from multiple conversations with Hurts over the years that portended Hurts' success with the Eagles.