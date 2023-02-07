Seattle Seahawks offense gets love! A.J. Green retires! Sean Payton presser! Let’s go!

Seahawks News

Seahawks trade options to save salary cap space - Seaside Joe

Is Tyler Lockett a trade chip? If Seattle really needs money, these are options to go about it

Should the Seahawks go with a young QB? Be careful what you wish for - Yahoo Sports

Seven-year-backup-turned-one-year-starter Geno Smith has been estimated by some to be worth at least $35 million per year ...

Who will quarterback for the NFC West next year? - Seahawks Wire

For the better part of the last decade, the NFC West has routinely been among the toughest divisions in football, making life all the more difficult for the Seattle Seahawks. Each team has won the division multiple times since the 2002 re-alignment, and no one has been a repeat champion since the Rams in 2017-2018. Each team, as it stands, have question marks at quarterback. Los Angeles Rams: Quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the final seven games of the season with a spinal cord contusion.

How much do Seahawks need to add a true No. 3 WR to offense? - Seattle Sports

Bump and Stacy dive into the Seahawks' offense and how much an upgrade at wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett would help.

Riddick: Gap between Seahawks' Geno, Lock 'Grand Canyon-esque' - Seattle Sports

ESPN's Louis Riddick explained why he doesn't think the savings that going with Drew Lock as Seahawks QB outweighs Geno Smith's production.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Passing Offense Named Most Overperforming Unit of 2022 NFL Season - Seahawks.com

NFL insider Cynthia Frelund breaks down just how greatly Seattle’s passing game exceeded expectations in 2022.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Inconsistency Plagues DTs in New Scheme - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Aside from occasional flashes of brilliance, the Seahawks' experienced defensive tackle group missed the mark expectations-wise for the majority of the 2022 season, creating question marks galore for the future of the position.

NFC West News

49ers news: Steve Wilks is set to interview with the 49ers today for their vacant defensive coordinator position - Niners Nation

Wilks looks to become the latest defensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan. The previous two have gone on to be head coaches.

Five Defensive Players who Impressed on the 49ers in 2022 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Beyond some of their headlining stars, the 49ers have five players on defense who deserve recognition for how impressive they were.

Report: Arizona Cardinals Expected to Hire Coach Early Next Week - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals may be closing in on their guy, says Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

Cardinals wide reciever A.J. Green announces retirement from the NFL - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals wide reciever AJ Green retires, finishing his career with 727 receptions for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.

Turf Show Times Reverse Q&A: Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl? - Turf Show Times

Eagles or Chiefs?

Rams 7-round mock draft: Senior Bowl edition - Turf Show Times

Who could the Rams draft from the Senior Bowl?

Los Angeles Rams to Interview New York Jets OL Coach John Benton - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The potential hire of John Benton could greatly influence who the Rams sign in free agency.

Around The NFL

Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson - Larry Brown Sports

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a big change regarding privileges afforded to quarterback Russell Wilson.

Brian Flores hired for new coaching position - Larry Brown Sports

Brian Flores has been hired for a new job as he has become the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

Super Bowl LVII Pre-Preview | Football Outsiders

This early preview of Super Bowl LVII looks at weekly trends, a clear Chiefs defensive weakness, and two teams that are strong blitzing.

NFL QB bargains: Ranking best to worst, exploring who gets paid next - ESPN.com

It's no surprise two of the league's best values -- Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts -- are playing for the title. Which QBs come next?

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs holding onto bad memories from their last championship defeat - Yahoo Sports

The Chiefs' last trip to the Super Bowl didn't go well.

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, place WR Mecole Hardman on IR - Yahoo Sports

Hardman returned to play in the AFC title game after being sidelined since Nov. 6. Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since Nov. 20.

RB Index: Ranking all 75 starting running backs from the 2022 NFL season - NFL.com

Maurice Jones-Drew evaluated every running back who started a game during the 2022 NFL regular season to create a COMPLETE ranking, from 1 to 75. Did rushing champion Josh Jacobs finish on top?

Matt Ryan, Colts still pondering the quarterback's future - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

With $12 million on the table, it would behoove Ryan not to retire, despite coming off the worst season of his career. Could he still help the Colts?

NFL offseason predictions, from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Some of the biggest NFL storylines over the next six months will be where quarterbacks will play and, in one case, whether they will play.

Sean Payton introduced as Broncos head coach, discusses plan for QB Russell Wilson - NFL.com

Sean Payton was officially introduced as Denver Broncos head coach on Monday at the team’s headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, and it didn’t take long for the Russell Wilson question to arise.

Super Bowl 2023: Ranking every Chiefs and Eagles starter ahead of Super Bowl LVII matchup in Arizona - CBSSports.com

The Chiefs stand alone up top, but the Eagles O-linemen help close the gap