Seahawks take Tyree Wilson, John Michael Schmitz in latest mock draft

Mock Draft season is in full sway! Since the Seattle Seahawks have two first-round picks, things are a bit more interesting than in previous years. While the team works on reaching an agreement with Geno Smith, the general sense is that they may look to bolster the trenches on both sides of the ball. Apparently, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein agrees, as he has the Seahawks using both of their first round selections to fill gaps on their defensive and offensive line in his latest mock draft.

With Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr. both off the board, Zierlein has Seattle using the fifth overall pick to select Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson. Wilson finished his four year career with the Red Raiders on a high note, as he tied for the nation’s fourth best pass rush win rate among FBS players with at least 200 snaps. Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time his name has been connected to the Seahawks. Zierlein goes on to say

“Seattle is hoping to build a fearsome front, and it starts with the pass rush. Wilson is a long-limbed, athletic edge rusher, which is exactly what GM John Schneider covets.”

With O’Cyrus Torrence off the board by the twentieth overall pick, Zierlein projects that the Seahawks will target Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz. Schmitz was a multi-year starter at Center at Minnesota who boosted his draft stock considerably following an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl. He looks like a day one starter. Here is Zierlein’s analysis:

“Schmitz is a polished center with the strength and athleticism to play in any run scheme. He’ll make the Seahawks’ run game better and add to what’s shaping up to be a talented, young O-line.”

The Seahawks have to see some improvement on both sides of the line, so these picks are hardly surprising. Schmitz seems a bit like a reach though; I think he would be a great fit for the team, but I also question passing on both Quentin Johnston and Jordan Addison, who Zierlein has going to the Baltimore Ravens at 22 and the Philadelphia Eagles at 31, respectively. Also worthy of note, Wisconsin’s Joe Tippman — Dane Brugler’s highest graded center — fell out of the first round in this mock.