Report: 49ers to hire Steve Wilks as new DC

Fresh off getting stomped 31-7 by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game the San Francisco 49ers watched their start defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans depart. After a pair of highly successful seasons in charge of the Niners defense, Ryans landed a job as the head coach of the Houston Texans, leaving San Francisco looking for his replacement.

In a search that did not take long at all, the Niners are already set to hire a replacement, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #49ers plan to hire Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, who is now the #Texans' head coach, and lands in an ideal spot.

Steve Wilks finished the 2022 season as the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers, leading the Panthers to a 6-6 record after taking over for the fired Matt Rhule, including a 30-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

It is not the first stop in the NFC West for Wilks, who served as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, and whose performance with Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen at the helm allowed Arizona to land the top overall selection in the 2019 draft and bring in Kyler Murray.