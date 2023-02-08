Seahawks Reacts Survey: If Seattle drafts a quarterback, which one do you want?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

That’s right! Seahawks Reacts is here for Super Bowl week with one question and one question only. No confidence polling, no questions about the Super Bowl (which is what the national survey is for), none of that.

There’s been a lot of discourse on this site and beyond about what the Seahawks should do at quarterback. Geno Smith is in line to be re-signed but what if he doesn’t get re-signed? Or, what if he does get re-signed and the Seahawks draft a quarterback anyway?

IF the Seahawks go for a QB this year in the NFL Draft, who do you want it to be? The round does not matter, in this instance; it can be Round 1, Pick 5 or Round 7, Pick 250. The options are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Stanford’s Tanner McKee, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Fresno State’s Jake Haener (a Senior Bowl standout), and “Other” which is code for “Name that person in the comments.” Obviously at least one of Young/Stroud/Levis will be gone before the Seahawks pick at 5th overall, but who’s to say Seattle won’t shock the world and try to trade up if there’s a QB they really like?

