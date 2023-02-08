ESPN finalized a look-back at the 2022 NFL draft, and the Seattle Seahawks are all over it. Five members of their rookie class were all players that teams should have drafted in just the first two rounds, if they had a do-over.

#3: Tariq Woolen

They went with Sauce Gardner at number one overall, but Woolen moves up four and a half rounds to find himself as the third player taken this year. What a marvelous find for Seattle.

#9: Charles Cross

The reasoning here was simply “no need to overthink this.” Cross finished with a better pass block win rate than either Evan Neal or Iken Ekwonu, both tackles taken ahead of Cross.

#38: Boye Mafe

This one gets interesting. They’ve sent Mafe to the Jets a few picks before the Seahawks got him, citing his potential instead of his 2022 production. Meanwhile, they drop Arnold Ebiketie - a player who was heavily mocked to Seattle in the weeks leading up to the draft - to the Seahawks just three picks later.

#40 and 41: Kenneth Walker and Arnold Ebiketie

Not letting Walker get away, who would have been the runaway favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year if not for the offense’s horrid dry spell in the middle third of the season.

#61: Abraham Lucas

Our final appearance is right tackle Abraham Lucas, jumping up 11 spots to break into the second round as one of the best tackles to come out of last year’s class. This is pure unnecessary torture to have that red logo that close to Lucas’ name, but he’s well-deserved at this spot, even outperforming Charles Cross in a few games this season.

In summary, each of the Seahawks’ first four picks held up as top-round value, and two others jumped up into the top 64 as well.

Incredible.