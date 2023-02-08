News and rumors pick up this week as we creep closer to an interesting Super Bowl match-up this Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks have decisions to consider and possibly a Geno Smith contract is finalized soon. The Rams and Cardinals still have critical vacancies on their respective coaching staffs. How did the Eagles get this good?

Seahawks News

Seahawks projected for 3rd-most offseason resources in 2023 - Seaside Joe

What does it mean to "restructure" a contract? Seaside Joe 1436 tells you that and more

Why Hendon Hooker might appeal to Seattle « Seahawks Draft Blog

Some of the Seahawks’ best moves in the Carroll/Schneider have been opportunistic.

Huard: Where Seahawks QB Geno Smith can grow the most in 2023 - Seattle Sports

Geno Smith shined for the Seahawks in 2022, but Brock Huard says he can be even better in 2023 if he improves in one key area.

Wyman & Bob: Top free agents the Seahawks should target this offseason - Seattle Sports

During Tuesday's Wyman & Bob, the two hosts dove into some of their favorite free agents who they'd like for the Seahawks to go after.

Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Will Rashaad Penny Return After Latest Injury? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite possessing elite athleticism and size out of the backfield, Rashaad Penny hasn't been able to stay on the field in five NFL seasons. Given his durability woes, should the Seattle Seahawks give him another shot in 2023?

NFC West News

49ers news: Why Steve Wilks was a home run hire for the 49ers - Niners Nation

Wilks’ former players have raved about his coaching prowess.

Five Offensive Players who Impressed on the 49ers in 2022 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

These are the five offensive players that impressed the most on the 49ers this season with a couple of them being under the radar.

Arizona Cardinals: J.J. Watt, Dan Patrick Bicker Back and Forth on Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Former Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt appeared on the Dan Patrick Show yesterday and defended quarterback Kyler Murray.

Flores Took the Bird in Hand - Revenge of the Birds

Many fans thought Brian Flores, in his search for his next coaching gig, would be inclined to hook up with a former Patriot, like Monti Ossenfort. Flores did just that. Yet, he didn’t have a job...

Rams will have last pick of d coordinators if Raheem Morris leaves - Turf Show Times

Colts: Joke organization

Los Angeles Rams Rookie Ronnie Rivera Wins Half-a-Million Dollars on Las Vegas Birthday Weekend: NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

Around The NFL

Aaron Rodgers says he will make decision after 'isolation retreat' - Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers revealed that he will make a decision on his NFL future after his isolation retreat and explained what that will entail

Jim Irsay shares update on Colts' head coach search - Larry Brown Sports

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shared an update on the head coach search which has gone on. They have several candidates.

Super Bowl News Roundup: Sean Payton, 2023 NFL Draft buzz, Cardinals & Colts head coach searches - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Dan Wetzel are in Phoenix, Arizona for Super Bowl week as they give the inside scoop on all the latest buzz around the NFL, including new coaching hires, Sean Payton's latest comments and the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects.

Does Patrick Mahomes Have Any Weaknesses? | Football Outsiders

Our search for Kansas City's bad games almost came up blank, especially for their passing attack.

Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City Chiefs' defensive rookies hitting their stride at perfect time - Yahoo Sports

The Chiefs have entrusted key positions on the field to rookies, and those rookies have stepped up in a big way this season.

Behind the meteoric rise of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts - ESPN.com

Philadelphia's stoic 24-year-old quarterback is showing people exactly why he deserves to be playing in the Super Bowl.

GMs Howie Roseman, Brett Veach discuss aggressive moves that led to Super Bowl LVII berths - NFL.com

The Eagles and Chiefs made it to Super Bowl LVII in no small part thanks to some big swings made by their respective GMs. Howie Roseman and Brett Veach discussed their philosophies Monday in Phoenix.

How the Super Bowl tests boundaries, including the Constitution - ESPN.com

The NFL's control over the Super Bowl hit a snag last week when a judge in Phoenix ruled that part of its plan for this year's game was unconstitutional.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knew what (the bleep) he was doing - The Athletic

Sirianni was a punchline after his introductory news conference in Philadelphia. Turns out the joke was on us.

Titans elevate Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator, announce slew of coaching changes - NFL.com

The Tennessee Titans have named Tim Kelly as the team’s offensive coordinator, one of several coaching changes the team announced on Tuesday.

Move the Sticks: How the Chiefs & Eagles were built - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2023 Super Bowl pick: Chiefs win thriller over Eagles to pick up second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons - CBSSports.com

Wondering who will take home the Lombardi Trophy? You've come to the right place to find out