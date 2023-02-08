Seahawks’ DK Metcalf to play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

You’ve seen DK Metcalf run a respectable time in the 100-meter dash, you’ve seen him strike out in softball, and now he’s going to be on the hardwood.

The Seattle Seahawks star receiver and all-around athletic marvel will be on Dwyane Wade’s team for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 17th in Salt Lake City, Utah. Metcalf is the only active NFL player participating in this event, but Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson will be on Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s team. Other non-basketball athletes (retired or current) include baseball legend Albert Pujols, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, and WWE star The Miz.

Check out the full rosters below:

Metcalf has shown off his talents on the basketball court before. If there was a celebrity slam dunk contest he’d probably win.

And as usual when we do an NBA post on here (that isn’t me bemoaning the state of the wildly mediocre Portland Trail Blazers), bring back the Sonics already!