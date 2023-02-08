Tyler Lockett to compete in American Cornhole League ‘SuperHole’ charity tournament

Seattle Seahawks star receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf didn’t make this year’s Pro Bowl, but they’re still competing in other sports this month! Metcalf is off to Salt Lake City to compete in next week’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, while Lockett is in Arizona for another sport that involves putting an object through a hole... cornhole!

Where are our cornhole players and fans on Field Gulls? The American Cornhole League is in Scottsdale on Friday for a pro-am charity tournament known as “SuperHole.” Get it? Because the Super Bowl is this weekend. It’s a big cornhole 2 vs. 2 tourney that will culminate in August.

From the official press release:

The American Cornhole League (ACL) is thrilled to announce the return of “SuperHole,” presented by Johnsonville - an annual pro-am series of competitive cornhole events that kicks off the Friday before the Big Game and pairs ACL Pros with celebrities to compete LIVE on ESPN in what has become one of TVs “must see events” around Big Game weekend. SuperHole IV is a multi-event cornhole series hosted throughout the year where 32 ACL Pros are paired with 32 celebrities to compete for charity – culminating in the finals alongside the ACL World Championships, which take place this August. The first prelim will be held on Friday, February 10 live at 10:30 PM MST / 12:30 AM EST from Scottsdale, Arizona and features a “football vs baseball” theme, with former QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and star WR Tyler Lockett joining current baseball stars Justin Turner and Joc Pederson to square off in everyone’s favorite backyard game under the bright lights. The ACL will also debut its third annual ACL Pro Shootout Series airing live on ESPN2 immediately following SuperHole IV. The Pro Shootout Series is presented by DIRECTV who joins the ACL family for the first time as the presenting sponsor of the series as well as a supporting sponsor of SuperHole IV’s kickoff broadcast. Representing DIRECTV in Scottsdale will be Tyler Lockett, who will qualify to play for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Rock Hill should he win.

The rules of cornhole are pretty simple! In the context of doubles, each team gets eight throws per inning (four throws per player). Get the beanbag onto the board? 1 point. Get the beanbag into the hole? 3 points. Miss the board entirely? 0 points. Beware of knocking your opponent’s bag into the hole because the opponent would then upgrade from 1 point to 3 within an inning. If Team A scored 15 points in an inning and Team B scores 12, then Team A is a +3 for the inning. The game is won when either one team reaches 21 points or has a higher overall score if neither team reaches 21 by the final inning.

Here’s an example from SuperHole III, which was won by Matt Guy and Doug Flutie over Dawn Staley and Mark Richards.

Lockett’s pretty stoked about playing in this tournament!

“I know the fans love this game, it’s perfect for tailgating – you can even pick up cornhole bags with my name and jersey number at our team shop,” Lockett said. “I’m planning on going out there and showing the fans that their favorite players can mix it up on the cornhole boards as well as on the gridiron.”