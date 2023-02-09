Happy Thursday! How will a healthy Jamal Adams affect the Seattle Seahawks’ defense? Who’s hired new coaches amongst our division rivals? What is Joe Burrows’ ceiling? Look to the links to guide you.

Seahawks News

Seahawks draft: If Josh Schneider loves a QB, throw all other analysis out - Seaside Joe

Ego, fear, regret? Any of these feelings could override draft analysis: This episode of Seaside Joe 1437

Some thoughts on Darnell Wright or Dawand Jones at #20 « Seahawks Draft Blog

When I posted my latest mock draft on Sunday I gave the Seahawks Dawand Jones at #20 — suggesting the Seahawks could potentially draft him as a ‘best player available’ while kicking Abraham Lucas inside to right guard.

6 moves that could save the Seahawks $33 million more in 2023 - Seahawks Wire

With a few moves here and there Seattle could save up to over $33 million more.

Seahawks position overview: Jamal Adams' return could solidify safety spot - The Seattle Times

If there was any Seahawks position that appeared set heading into the 2022 season it was safety, where Seattle's starters were set to be Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs — each multi-time Pro Bowlers, each entering what were officially the first years of big contracts signed over the previous 12 months.

Huard: Should Seahawks pick up Jordyn Brooks' 5th-year option? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have a big decision to make with LB Jordyn Brooks and his fifth-year option. Brock Huard explains what they should do.

Fann: 6 impending free agents for Seahawks to watch in the Super Bowl - Seattle Sports

When watching the Super Bowl this weekend, Joe Fann says to keep an eye on five pending free agents who the Seahawks could use for 2023.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Tariq Woolen & Abraham Lucas Rise In ESPN Redraft

In ESPN’s latest 2022 NFL Redraft, NFL Nation reporters take several Seattle Seahawks higher than they were selected in the 2022 draft.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: TE Trio Catalysts in Seattle's Aerial Attack - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Although the Seattle Seahawks didn't have a Pro Bowler or All-Pro at tight end, the sum was greater than the parts as Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly proved invaluable for a better-than-expected top-10 offense.

NFC West News

49ers Free agent profile: Will the 49ers bring back Samson Ebukam? - Niners Nation

The need for a bookend opposite of Bosa

49ers legend Joe Montana reflects on legacy ahead of Super Bowl - ESPN.com

He won four Super Bowls and retired as the undisputed greatest. What came next was turning a legacy into a life.

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers will have 'a lot of fuel this offseason' after heartbreaking NFC title game - NFL.com loss

Talking on Super Bowl Live on Wednesday, running back Christian McCaffrey was the latest player to discuss the 49ers' feelings of disappointment surrounding their NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles, saying it means the team will "have a lot of fuel

49ers' Trey Lance Sees a Benefit in a QB Competition With Brock Purdy - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers are poised to have a quarterback competition this year, which is something that Trey Lance believes is a benefit to him and Brock Purdy.

Interview: Arizona Cardinals OL Lecitus Smith on Rookie Season, Coaching Search and 2023 Outlook - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals OL Lecitus Smith sat down for an exclusive interview with All Cardinals.

Red Rain Podcast: Lou Anarumo Top Choice - Revenge of the Birds

In today’s Red Rain podcast, I will explain in detail why Lou Anarumo should be the Cardinals top choice for head coach.

The Rams have found their new offensive line coach - Turf Show Times

McVay continues to re-haul his staff with another new hire

New Rams Coach Mike LaFleur 'Couldn't Be Happier' to Be In Los Angeles - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Rams look to get back to their Super Bowl level offense, the hire of Mike LaFleur is a potential step in the right direction.

Around The NFL

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change - Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey is hoping what happened with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game will lead to an NFL rule change

Is Joe Burrow the Next Tom Brady? | Football Outsiders

Find out who thinks Joe Burrow is the next Brady. Plus: are the Eagles an "All-In" team?

Super Bowl predictions: Experts pick Chiefs-Eagles score, MVP - ESPN.com

NFL writers, analysts and reporters take their best guesses on the Super Bowl LVII matchup. Plus, who is their favorite for MVP -- Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts?

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles free-agent gem Haason Reddick could be big factor vs. Chiefs - Yahoo Sports

Haason Reddick had a huge season for the Eagles.

One offseason move for each NFC team: Dallas must quit Ezekiel Elliott; Rams should shop Jalen Ramsey - NFL.com

While the Chiefs and Eagles get ready for Super Bowl LVII, 30 other teams are already preparing for the offseason. With free agency just five weeks away, Gregg Rosenthal provides one big roster move each NFC team outside of Philadelphia should make.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses diversity efforts, state of officiating ahead of Super Bowl LVII - NFL.com

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues -- including diversity efforts, officiating and player health and safety -- during his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: He has to be better for Dallas to get over playoff hump - The Athletic

When you're the Dallas Cowboys QB with a large contract, expectations are high. It's time for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to meet them.

Super Bowl 2023: Top X-factors for Eagles and Chiefs, including key Philly defenders, four Kansas City rookies - CBSSports.com

Both teams have explosive offenses, but their X-factors all reside on defense