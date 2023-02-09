 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to Geno Smith (rightfully) winning Comeback Player of the Year

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
/ new
New York Jets Vs. New England Patriots Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In case you were wondering, the caption for the above photo reads:

Background: FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 12: The New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (#7) is consoled by New York Jets kicker Nick Folk (#2) on the sidelines after he threw a key interception late in the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.”

While New York Jets fans were patting themselves on the back for winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year (allegedly), Geno Smith was busy receiving pats on the back (metaphorically, mostly) for rightfully claiming Comeback Player of the Year. He came back from playing for the Jets, which is something that few (other than Chad Pennington) can claim.

Also... he got an MVP vote. Which is a first for a Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Ever.

Of course, there were the haters... turns out there are a lot of 49ers fans in there.

But we all know the real story. Geno Smith played some amazing football last season, and people noticed.

