Twitter reacts to Geno Smith (rightfully) winning Comeback Player of the Year

In case you were wondering, the caption for the above photo reads:

“Background: FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 12: The New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (#7) is consoled by New York Jets kicker Nick Folk (#2) on the sidelines after he threw a key interception late in the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.”

This story is just getting written. ✍️@GenoSmith3 is your Comeback Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/FI1Uhb0ws8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 10, 2023

While New York Jets fans were patting themselves on the back for winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year (allegedly), Geno Smith was busy receiving pats on the back (metaphorically, mostly) for rightfully claiming Comeback Player of the Year. He came back from playing for the Jets, which is something that few (other than Chad Pennington) can claim.

Geno Smith in 2022:



• Starter for first time since 2014

• Quarterbacked #Seahawks to winning record, playoff berth

• set multiple franchise passing records

• 1st-time Pro Bowl nod

• Comeback Player of the Year

• Didn’t write back https://t.co/lxGNg3bxQe pic.twitter.com/MKSMl7mTpu — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 10, 2023

Seahawks twitter waiting for a NY media person to ask what Geno Smith came back from pic.twitter.com/8Z2R1zuWP3 — Cameron (@Camorooni) February 10, 2023

I ain’t write back tho really set the tone from the jump — Offseason Looking Forward To-er (@JacsonBevens) February 10, 2023

An iconic moment from week 1. Hard not to be happy for Geno Smith, who was written off by everyone. pic.twitter.com/7PfVKAJ2yO — JPA (@jasrifootball) February 10, 2023

By evening's end, Geno Smith will have more career MVP votes than Russell Wilson — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) February 10, 2023

Since 1980 there are just 5 seasons in which the Jets had a pro bowl QB.

Only 1 season since 2000. — Tanner Muse pilled (@wrongopinionman) February 10, 2023

Geno Smith is named the NFL comeback player of the year at the NFL Honors event at the Super Bowl.



He set four single-season Seahawks passing records, broke three of Russell Wilson’s. Led league in completion rate. Earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his 10-year career. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 10, 2023

Good for Geno, man. What a story. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) February 10, 2023

I don't remember the outrage when Ryan Tannehill won Comeback Player of the Year for the exact same reasons in 2019. — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) February 10, 2023

Comeback Player of the Year voting. Geno Smith won by a pretty comfortable margin. https://t.co/Lial0vSv4L — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) February 10, 2023

Seahawks QB Geno Smith wins AP Comeback Player of the Year. That seemed like nearly a no-brainer. Smith went from a backup for the previous seven seasons to a Pro Bowler as Seattle’s starter. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 10, 2023

Forgotten after 7 years as a backup for 4 teams, admittedly almost being out of the league, Geno Smith wins NFL comeback player of the year award.



He broke 3 of Russell Wilson's Seahawks passing records. Made his first Pro Bowl. Made his 1st playoff start https://t.co/t8nluvBojh — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 10, 2023

#Seahawks QB Geno Smith is the winner of the 2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year. Smith took over after Seattle traded Russell Wilson and led the NFL with a 69.8 completion percentage while throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 TDs. An incredible turnaround this late in a career. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023

Geno Smith is the first Seahawks player or coach to win an NFL AP award in the entire Pete Carroll era.



First Seahawks player to win an NFL AP award I believe since Shaun Alexander's 2005 MVP campaign. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) February 10, 2023

you can write back now G — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) February 10, 2023

If you put Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner on the Seahawks instead of Ken Walker and Tariq Woolen, Seattle doesn't make the playoffs this year. — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) February 10, 2023

NO. Why are we having this conversation as if we have a Geno Smith type instance every year. He was a complete outlier stop this https://t.co/noo4eOxJ1q — The Caveman (@lismannn) February 10, 2023

Geno Smith



2021/2022

Comp: 68.4%/69.8%

Y/A: 7.4/7.5

Rate: 103.0/100.9

TD%: 5.3/5.2

INT%: 1.1/1.9



The sample size for his performance is more than just a single season. — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) February 3, 2023

Geno Smith's longest offered odds for Comeback Player of the Year were +6000 pic.twitter.com/k9AV3G8DLA — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) February 10, 2023

Stop. Geno Smith basically didn’t play for 8 years and did what he did. He was the most deserving. — David Vainchenker (@DVainchenker) February 10, 2023

Geno Smith was counted out, written off, doubted, in every sense of those words.



It’s not just an injury-based award.

It’s not a contest for who faced tougher adversity.



Y’all find a way complain about anybody succeeding — Life-Long Chiefs Bandwagon (@FireSpags) February 10, 2023

Also... he got an MVP vote. Which is a first for a Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Ever.

When do we get to the Geno Smith MVP vote? — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) February 10, 2023

Geno Smith is the first #Seahawks QB to ever receive an MVP vote pic.twitter.com/O5fGAktWV1 — Marielle (@marielle922) February 10, 2023

AP NFL MVP voting breakdown:

10 points for 1; 5 points for 2; 3 for 3; 2 for 4; 1 for 5.

First-place votes:

1. Patrick Mahomes - 48

2. Jalen Hurts - 1

3. Josh Allen - 1 pic.twitter.com/agBtDW2XGr — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 10, 2023

Geno Smith (1) has received more MVP votes in his 1 season starting with Seahawks than Russell Wilson (0) did in 10 seasons



There’s no denying that he is him pic.twitter.com/x8EhZkdbVh — kenz (@mackenzi_dugan) February 10, 2023

Geno Smith got one fifth-place vote for MVP, making him the first Seahawks QB ever to receive an MVP vote. (This is first year voters picked 2nd thru 5th place) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 10, 2023

GENO SMITH HAS MORE MVP VOTES THAN RUSS HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — ShowMeBaseball (@ShowMeBaseball) February 10, 2023

Geno Smith officially has more Career MVP votes than Russell Carrington Wilson https://t.co/NXP2TeBrtK — Camden MacLaren ️‍⚧️ (@Prose_Edda) February 10, 2023

Of course, there were the haters... turns out there are a lot of 49ers fans in there.

Okay @NFL hear me out. What in the fuck did Geno Smith come back from? Also, #Kyle took Mr. Irrelevant to the NFCCG, how in the fuck is he not coach of the year?? — King_Caz (@KingCaz2) February 10, 2023

The #49ers lost out on Comeback Player of the Year awards twice in recent memory.



Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL) placed second to Ryan Tannehill, who came back from being benched.



CMC missed 10 games last year and placed to second to Geno Smith, who came back from an abysmal career. — Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) February 10, 2023

Brandon Graham: Came back from a torn Achilles and had 11 sacks, a career-high at 34 years old.



Geno Smith: No one knows what he came back from. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) February 10, 2023

Geno Smith can't really come back if he was just shitty before going to Seattle — Scott Folk (@hsfolk) February 10, 2023

One of the funniest NFL stories in a long time comes to a fitting end: Geno Smith coming back from being a bad NFL QB to being an above average NFL QB https://t.co/CLoDeFPiZh — Brady Hicks (@BradyHicks44) February 10, 2023

@saquon is comeback player of the year….Geno Smith stole that thing mannnn ‍♂️ — ScorpioKing (@Duh_Renz) February 10, 2023

But we all know the real story. Geno Smith played some amazing football last season, and people noticed.