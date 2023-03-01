This is an exciting week for our Seattle Seahawks, and for us, too! Interviews, questions, and speculations criss-cross the city of Indianapolis. Anticipation grows as ‘Hawks fans at-large build perfect 2023 rosters in their basements and in their minds. Much has been said, even more will be said, and ultimately, I’ll say it again... let the links guide you!

Seahawks News

Pete Carroll hints that Geno Smith franchise tag is too costly for Seahawks - Seaside Joe

In the interview that nobody else watched, Pete made it sound like Seattle's got bigger fish to fry: Seaside Joe 1457

Seahawks' Pete Carroll not dismissing possibility of drafting a QB in Round 1: 'It’s a rare opportunity' - NFL.com

Although Pete Carroll seems to want QB Geno Smith back in 2023, the Seahawks HC said Tuesday that picking at the No. 5 overall spot is a 'rare opportunity.'

Offseason Injury Updates On Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks & Other Seahawks - Seahawks.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided some injury updates from the NFL scouting combine.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Doug Baldwin Challenges NFL to Ramp Up Social Activism on The Athletic's Between The Lines Podcast - Seahawks.com

Former Seahawk receiver and social activist Doug Baldwin Jr. sat down with host Tashan Reed and to discuss what the league gets right and how it can improve support of social activism.

“An Exciting Opportunity” & Other Things We Learned From John Schneider & Pete Carroll At The NFL Scouting Combine - Seahawks.com

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider’s press conferences at the NFL scouting combine.

Pete Carroll responds to report of Russell Wilson firing request: ‘Never going to leave my players’ - The Athletic

"I'm never going to leave them. I'm going to be there at the end of all of the good stuff, all of the bad stuff," Pete Carroll said.

Seattle Seahawks Center Austin Blythe Announces Sudden Retirement: 'Here We Come!' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks starting center Austin Blythe was set to his free agency this offseason, but made a sudden announcement on Tuesday.

NFC West News

Can the 49ers really win with ANYONE at QB? A simulation investigation - SBNation.com

Let’s answer this question with science!

Five 49ers who Could Decline in 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There are always some players who find themselves in a down year. These are the five likeliest 49ers who could decline.

Arizona Cardinals NFL Combine Diary Day 2: Pressed Conferences - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals had both Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort speak with reporters today.

2023 Cardinals In-House UFAs, Trade Candidates: Yea or Nay? - Revenge of the Birds

In two weeks, the NFL opens up the three day legal tampering period of free agency.

Here are the minimum salaries...

Rams 2023 depth chart: Who will LA have left if Jalen Ramsey’s dealt? - Turf Show Times

How can a defense potentially full of youngsters help LA return to postseason?

Ranking Los Angeles Rams Rookie Class: Disappointing Contributions - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

NFL.com released its rankings for each team's 2022 rookie class. At least the Rams aren't the worst?

Around The NFL

Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson's private office - Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton addressed the questions about Russell Wilson having his own private office with the Denver Broncos

NFL combine: Jets, Raiders, Packers stuck in holding pattern as league awaits Aaron Rodgers' decision - Yahoo Sports

Aaron Rodgers is out of the dark. Seemingly everyone else interested in him remains stuck inside it.

Eagles Facing Major Overhaul on Defense | Football Outsiders

Did you enjoy watching Philadelphia's dominant pass defense last season? Then we have bad news for you: it will be a completely different unit in 2023.

2023 NFL offseason: 32 players who need a fresh start on a new team - ESPN.com

We picked NFL players who could use fresh starts this offseason, including the Saints wideout and a few others who might surprise you.

How a disputed $55M loan now plays into federal probe of Commanders - ESPN.com

A $55 million loan has become a primary focus of federal prosecutors in Virginia who are investigating allegations of financial misconduct by Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders, multiple sources with firsthand knowledge of the inquiry told ESPN.

NFL combine: How elite draft prospect Bijan Robinson represents league's running back ‘conundrum’ - Yahoo Sports

The Texas RB is seen as a top-five draft talent but likely won't be drafted until much later simply because of how the league values his position.

Burrow, Herbert, Hurts poised to sign major extensions, but what will deals look like? - The Athletic

NFL executives and coaches weigh in on all of the factors that go into the monster contracts these superstar QBs are poised to sign.

Jets' Joe Douglas: No ‘exact timetable’ on decision in QB market; Zach Wilson still has ‘high ceiling’ - NFL.com

Jets general manager Joe Douglas confirmed that Derek Carr will meet with the team a second time during the combine, but New York plans to look at every available option in the veteran quarterback market.

2023 NFL free agency explainer: Vital information on franchise tags, contract terms, salary cap and more - NFL.com

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar with a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno has a glossary explaining all of the terms you need to know on franchise tags, contract language, the salary cap and much more

2023 NFL Scouting Combine bold predictions: Three tight ends clock under 4.55 in 40, Pitt star shocks, more - CBSSports.com

Let's make some predictions about the combine workouts in Indianapolis