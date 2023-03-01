Report: Aaron Donkor signs with XFL’s Houston Roughnecks

It looks as if former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Aaron Donkor has found a new team.

Houston Roughnecks reporter Evan Willsmore said on Tuesday that the Germany native has agreed to a deal with the undefeated XFL team. Donkor was on the Seahawks practice squad in each of the past two seasons as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

When the NFL went to Munich for its first ever regular season game in Germany, Donkor led the Seahawks out of the tunnel but unfortunately couldn’t play because he was only on the practice squad as a developmental exemption, and thus wasn’t eligible to be elevated to the active roster.

Unlike the previous offseason, Donkor was not signed to a reserve/futures contract, so he entered this offseason as a free agent.

Hopefully Donkor can get some playing time in the XFL, which runs through May so it’s not a sign that his NFL aspirations are over. This is ideally is one of the upsides of the XFL and USFL existing, and if those spring leagues can survive and/or collaborate with the NFL on some level there will be a route for fringe NFL players to still compete at a professional level.