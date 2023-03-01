Arrest warrant issued for top NFL Draft prospect, potential Seahawks target Jalen Carter

Former Georgia defensive lineman and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter is facing misdemeanor charges linked to a fatal crash back in January, a week after the Bulldogs won their second straight National Championship. Arrest warrants have been issued for Carter for reckless driving and racing stemming from an incident that killed recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released a statement on the warrants, along with details from the investigation.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023, fatal crash that occurred in the 900 block Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens Clarke-County Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing. The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m. The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph. “The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash. “The case will be given to the Solicitor General’s Office.”

This comes shortly after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s report that Carter was present at the scene of the crash, then left before responding officers and medical workers could arrive, and gave an inconsistent account of the incident to police when he returned to the scene. Carter denied racing LeCroy but did say that “occupants of the car that crashed were intoxicated.”

Carter, who’s among the names speculated as a possible Seattle Seahawks draft pick at 5th overall, was scheduled to speak to media at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, but that was later cancelled. Leading up to the combine it was already confirmed that he would not participate in the combine workouts.

In a statement posted to social media, Carter said he “will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing” when he returns to Athens, and stated that media reports contained “inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15th, 2023.”

We will continue following this story and provide any important updates when they become available.