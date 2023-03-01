Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 74: Dave “Softy” Mahler

One of the most-listened to voices in Seattle sports joined Mike and I to discuss, among other things:

*Russell Wilson’s increasingly complicated legacy in Seattle

*A potential Bobby Wagner reunion

*How the Seahawks should approach the QB position

*Other offseason targets

And a whole lot more. Enjoy!

—

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the 200+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook