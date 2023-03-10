A look at where Jamal Adams is in his recovery

The big news Monday for the Seattle Seahawks was the announcement that the team had reached agreement on a multi-year contract with Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams. However, that was not the only noteworthy occurrence for the Hawks Monday evening, as All Pro strong safety Jamal Adams also posted a video to social media, giving a glimpse into his recovery.

Adams, of course, suffered a torn quadriceps tendon early in the second quarter of the season opening win over the Denver Broncos, and Sunday will mark both the six month mark since the injury and the six month mark until the first Sunday of the 2023 regular season. Pete Carroll stated that Adams had successful surgery on September 21, which means that Adams being on a treadmill just under 20 weeks later puts him right on track in terms of an anticipated recovery timeline.

Many fans had hoped the Seahawks would move on from Adams during the offseason, but the weight of $23.89M in dead money was apparently too much for the team. Now, of course, all eyes will be on his performance on the field this coming season, though whether he remains with the club in 2024 could have more to do with how well his injury recovers following a second offseason of recovery than his on field performance in 2023.