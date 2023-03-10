Today’s big news was the press conference the Seattle Seahawks held in celebration of Geno Smith’s new contract. Pete, John, and Geno had a lot to say about the future of the team, about this year’s QB prospects, and much more. Fun day, interesting day. Dive in to the links to find out more.

Seahawks News

8 defensive free agents who fit in the Seahawks budget - Seaside Joe

Pete Carroll doesn't love to spend money, but he often finds players who outplay their contracts: Seaside Joe 1468

3 realistic free agent targets for Seattle at every position that makes sense - Seahawks Wire

Here are three realistic targets for the Seahawks at each position they might in the market for.

New two-round mock draft (post-combine edition) « Seahawks Draft Blog

Why I don’t think Tyree Wilson is a good fit for Seattle

Seahawks' Geno talks new deal, improvements, more on Seattle Sports - Seattle Sports

Seahawks QB Geno Smith joined Bump & Stacy to discuss his new deal, his relationship with his Seattle coaches and much more.

Bumpus: 5 big free agents the Seahawks should be targeting - Seattle Sports

When looking at this year's free-agent class, Michael Bumpus sees five big-name players the Seahawks should be targeting.

Geno Smith Ready To Continue “Incredible Journey” With Seahawks - Seahawks.com

Pro-Bowl quarterback Geno Smith discussed his new three-year contract extension after signing on Thursday.

Geno Smith, Seahawks — with contract now signed — turn attention to greater goals - The Athletic

“The ultimate goal is to have Geno holding the (Lombardi) Trophy with Coach Carroll," general manager John Schneider said.

Geno Smith Reveals Thoughts on Seattle Seahawks Drafting New QB - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

"I love to compete," Geno Smith says as he announces official re-signing with the Seahawks. "So I'll compete with anybody but I'm also going to help them out as much as I can.''

NFC West News

49ers draft: The 49ers were awarded 7 compensatory picks for this year’s NFL Draft - Niners Nation

That is...a lot. The 49ers plan is working

Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead Shoots Down Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Les Snead seems fully committed to Matthew Stafford during a meeting with the media on Thursday.

Rams GM backs Stafford, Donald, Kupp, but leaves out Jalen Ramsey - Turf Show Times

It seems like LA has a big three, not a big four

Can Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Erase the Negativity? - Revenge of the Birds

On today’s Red Rain Podcast we have invited Marcos Labrada of AZSports Underground to discuss the question as to whether Kyle Murray can somehow manage to escape the full house blitz of stigmas...

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Defends Kyler Murray After Kelvin Beachum Comments - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown wasn't about some comments made by pending free agent OT Kelvin Beachum on Kyler Murray.

Around The NFL

Texans stripped of 5th-round draft pick for unusual reason - Larry Brown Sports

The Houston Texans were punished by the NFL with the loss of a draft pick for an unusual salary cap violation.

AGL 2022: Injuries Help Lead to Broncos Trainwreck | Football Outsiders

Injuries were a big part of the problem for the Broncos last year, as demonstrated by our 2022 adjusted games lost numbers.

Move the Sticks: Full combine recap: Defense + DJ's Top 50 Prospects 3.0 - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL free agency: Ranking the top 25 overall players available this year - Yahoo Sports

This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.

Lying, tampering and compromise: NFL agents sound off on Lamar Jackson mess - Yahoo Sports

What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.

DeMeco Ryans inherited a Texans mess. Will he be the coach who turns things around? - The Athletic

Houston's last two head coaches got fired after just one season. Ryans has factors in his favor, though, that may help inspire success.

2023 NFL offseason: My ranking of the top nine quarterbacks available via free agency, draft or trade - NFL.com

A number of potentially transformative quarterbacks are available via free agency, draft or trade. How do guys like Lamar Jackson, Bryce Young and Aaron Rodgers stack up against each other? Adam Schein ranks the top nine QBs worth pursuing this offseason.

NFL free agency matchmaker for each NFC team: Cowboys upgrade secondary; Rams take chance on former All-Pro WR - CBSSports.com

Pairing the ideal NFC team with one of the top free agents