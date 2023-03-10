Shelby Harris hints at his release via cryptic social media posts

The Seattle Seahawks need help along the defensive interior, and it sounds like this need may be even more pressing with some potential roster shakeups coming in the near future. According to an Instagram post this morning, Shelby Harris may be nearing the conclusion of his stint with the team. Michael-Shawn Dugar of the Athletic tweeted a screenshot from the original post, as well as a relevant reply to a fan on Twitter, both of which you can see below.

From Shelby Harris on IG pic.twitter.com/ZPHUaoOEfg — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 10, 2023

Harris was a part of the blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos last offseason, and started 15 regular season games for the Seahawks in 2022. He finished with 44 combined tackles, 2 sacks, and 5 TFLs, according to Pro Football Reference. While this could be considered a “down” season for him after collecting 14.5 sacks over the previous three seasons, he still ended up playing an important role in Seattle’s defensive front. Pro Football Focus credits him with 25 hurries, which put him at third on the team, behind Uchenna Nwosu and Quinton Jefferson. He helped to fill the 3-technique role, and I will always remember his short time with the team fondly, especially for plays like the one you can see below.

Hello, Shelby Harris pic.twitter.com/F1sMV7H3tP — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) October 30, 2022

The Seahawks were already likely to address this position in the draft and/or free agency, but the potential impending release of Harris would make this need even more pressing. Poona Ford also played a fair amount as a 3T/5T last season, but Pete Carroll reportedly stated that this wasn’t the best spot for him following the season. Releasing Shelby Harris would incur $3.27M in dead money due to his prorated bonus, but save the team roughly $8.94M this season, according to OverTheCap. The Seahawks have yet to make any official statement on the matter, so check back for further info as more details emerge.