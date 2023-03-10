2023 NFL Draft order finalized: Seahawks have ten picks

With all of the compensatory picks awarded, the 2023 NFL Draft is now officially set. Obviously the Seattle Seahawks didn’t get any (and haven’t for a few years), but the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos did a pretty good job of adding to the draft capital. We know Seattle has a couple of first- and second-rounders, but their overall haul entering next month is ten picks spread across every round.

Day 1

1st round: 5th, 20th

Day 2

2nd round: 37th, 52nd

3rd round: 83rd

Day 3

4th round: 123rd

5th round: 151st, 154th

6th round: 198th

7th round: 237th

The 5th and 37th overall picks are from the Wilson trade, whereas that extra fifth-round pick is courtesy of the Seahawks’ 2021 offseason trade of Ahkello Witherspoon to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Considering Witherspoon was benched midway through Pittsburgh’s season, I’d say the trade worked out pretty well.

You know and I know that there’s zero chance that the Seahawks will go through all ten picks without making any trades, so this is more of a reminder of where they stand to pick but in actuality they’ll be wheeling and dealing throughout Draft weekend.

The NFL Draft takes place from April 27th-29th in Kansas City.