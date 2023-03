The Seattle Sea Dragons have played nothing but close games this season, and so far they’ve only been able to win one out of three. Luckily for them, the San Antonio Brahmas are also 1-2. Their head coach is Pittsburgh Steelers great Hines Ward, and their linebackers coach is Joey Porter.

This is grounds to get revenge for Super Bowl XL, as far as I’m concerned.

Lumen Field is the place to be at 7 PM PT! FX and ESPN+ have the broadcast.