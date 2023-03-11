The pressers have been pressed, the papers have been signed, the picks are set(?). What happens next no one knows, probably. Our Seattle Seahawks turn to free agency as teams continue to release a crop of young and talented players. Many noteworthy defensive players are, and will become, available. Interesting. Very interesting.

Seahawks News

Will Seahawks retain any other free agents before the market opens? - Seaside Joe

Can the Seahawks repeat one of the best QB values in history? 3/10/2023

Carolina has traded up to the #1 pick — reaction « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Bears are moving down to the #9 pick for the #61 pick this year, a first rounder in 2024 and a second rounder in 2025. They’re also acquiring receiver D.J. Moore.

Bumpus: The Seahawks D-lineman that needs to return for 2023 season - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks can save money by releasing Quinton Jefferson, but Michael Bumpus thinks Seattle needs to keep him in the fold in 2023.

Seahawks GM John Schneider discusses Geno's deal, Wilson report - Seattle Sports

During his weekly conversation with Wyman & Bob, Seahawks GM John Schneider discussed Geno Smith's new contract and Russell Wilson.

Analysis: Seahawks may have gotten better bargain on Geno Smith contract than first thought - The Seattle Times

Of all the numbers that became associated with Geno Smith's contract the past few days, the most important had yet to be revealed before Friday — the salary cap hits and, most vitally, the hit for 2023.

Friday Round-Up: Recapping Episode 4 Of The John Schneider Show - Seahawks.com

Highlights from general manager John Schneider’s weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Picks Officially Revealed - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Armed with a top-five pick among four selections in the first two rounds, the Seattle Seahawks also will have an extra day-three pick at their disposal when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around next month.

NFC West News

49ers news: 3 offensive line prospects to help bolster the 49ers depth - Niners Nation

A center and a pair of offensive tackles who could contribute early if called upon.

49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy has Success UCL Repair Surgery on his Elbow - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly underwent successful UCL repair surgery on his elbow Friday morning.

Arizona Cardinals Now Control the 2023 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

After the Chicago Bears moved down from the No. 1 pick, the 2023 NFL Draft now begins with the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals release Markus Golden - Revenge of the Birds

Greg Dortch signs exclusive rights tender

Rams News: Rams plan to release edge rusher Leonard Floy - Turf Show Times

The Rams plan to release edge rusher Leonard Floyd according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Los Angeles Rams 'Pressing Brakes' This Offseason Says GM Les Snead - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Rams look to bounce back from a 5-12 season, Les Snead detailed a change in philosophy regarding roster building.

Around The NFL

Patriots make decision on player who filed grievance against them - Larry Brown Sports

The New England Patriots have made a decision on the player who filed a grievance against them earlier this year.

Bears double down on their Justin Fields investment in reported deal with Panthers for No. 1 NFL Draft pick - Yahoo Sports

Even better, Chicago made this trade before free agency officially starts Wednesday. Now, it can be even more strategic about the players it adds.

NFL draft: Biggest pros and cons of Panthers-Bears blockbuster trade - Yahoo Sports

It appears that in addressing the team's QB question, general manager Scott Fitterer gave up a lot, but at least a solution is in sight after four years of ambiguity and stop-gap choices.

What to expect from cap-strapped Buffalo Bills in free agency - Buffalo Bills Blog - ESPN

The Bills aren't expected to be big spenders but they need upgrades. Which in-house free agents could they lose and which positions are a priority?

How strategy for Panthers, Bears changes after No. 1 pick trade - ESPN.com

Carolina has a chance to solve its QB problems while the Bears look to keep building around Justin Fields.

Mark Murphy makes it clear the Packers want to move on from Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk

As recently explained, it was clear the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are heading for a divorce. It’s now clear that this is the team’s preferred outcome.

NFL Draft roundtable: Did Bears trade No. 1 pick too soon? Which QB should Panthers take? - The Athletic

Our draft experts debate whether Friday's trade was a win-win for both teams and explain why the wheeling and dealing may not be done.

NFC free agency needs: Cowboys, Giants, Packers among teams that must prioritize wide receiver - NFL.com

Will the Cowboys and Packers invest in more star power at receiver? How will the Panthers address their quarterback void? The Next Gen Stats analytics team digs into three key free agency needs for every NFC team.

NFL free agency 2023: Ranking the most intriguing teams from 1-32 heading into start of the new league year - CBSSports.com

Which NFL teams will be a must watch as free agency begins? Let's rank them all